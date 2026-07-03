Chicken Wings

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Image via Publicist
Pop Culture

Vinnie Jones Stars In Wingstop UKI’s Western-Inspired ‘Big Ranch’ Campaign

Football legend and actor Vinnie Jones transforms into the physical embodiment of Big Ranch.

James Keith41 days ago
Karl-Anthony Towns Shouts Out 'Lemon Pepper Lou' After Knicks Win
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns Celebrates Knicks Triple-Double With Magic City ‘Lemon Pepper Lou’ Wings

Inside KAT’s historic Knicks triple-double, his shoutout to Lou Williams, and why Atlanta’s lemon pepper wings are suddenly in the playoff spotlight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo83 days ago
Georgia Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Make Lemon Pepper the State's Official Chicken Wing Flavor
Pop Culture

Georgia Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Make Lemon Pepper the State’s Official Wing Flavor

In the early 1980s, lemon pepper wings began gaining popularity in Atlanta. Now, a Georgia bill aims to make the flavor official.

Bernadette Giacomazzo176 days ago
Cam'ron in a red jacket and cap, wearing chains, next to C.J. Stroud in a Texans football uniform.
Sports

Cam’ron Says Houston Is a ‘Hard Place’ for Star Athletes Like CJ Stroud

Cam used James Harden's infamous fun with the Houston Rockets as an example.

Mark Elibert283 days ago
Bad Bunny in a winter hat sits at a table with various hot sauces, holding a red napkin.
Music

Watch Bad Bunny Tap Out of ‘Hot Ones’: ‘My Ass Is Gonna Burst'

Bad Bunny's new album might be burning up the charts, but he couldn't handle the heat on the latest episode of 'Hot Ones.'

Alex Ocho541 days ago
Advertisement
SZA
Music

SZA Says She's 'Just Tired of Not Being a Bug' While Explaining Why She Wore a Mask on 'Hot Ones'

The singer could be on the rollout for her upcoming album 'LANA.'

Mark Elibert659 days ago
Boneless buffalo chicken wings on a white rectangular plate
Life

Ohio Supreme Court Says 'Boneless' Wings Don’t Actually Have to Be Free of Bones

In a 4-3 ruling, the Ohio Supreme Court decided that "boneless" refers to the chicken wings' cooking style and doesn't refer to it actually being without bones.

Jaelani Turner-Williams721 days ago
Life

West Virginia Town Holds Candlelight Vigil for Closing of Local Hooters

The restaurant, located in Kanawha City, has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brad Callas873 days ago
Food director for a south Chicago school district stole $1.5 million worth of chicken wings
Life

School Food Director Accused of Stealing $1.5 Million Worth of Chicken Wings

A former official at a suburban school district near Chicago has been accused of stealing $1.5 million worth of food, comprised primarily of chicken wings.

Brad Callas1264 days ago
Rick Ross on red carpet at Wingstop event
Music

5 Wingstop Locations Operated by Rick Ross' Company Hit With Labor Violations (UPDATED)

Five Mississippi-based Wingstop locations owned by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.

Brad Callas1432 days ago
Advertisement
DJ Khaled eating chicken wings in his new Instagram video for his new wing restaurant Another Wing.
Music

DJ Khaled's Massive Chicken Wing Startup Is Now Available in Canada

Famous producer DJ Khaled has launched chicken wing startup in Canada with locations in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal.

Emerson Pearson1709 days ago
Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images
Life

Utah Man Arrested for Shooting Father Over Wrong Order of Chicken Wings

A Utah man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shooting his father after he brought home the wrong order of chicken wings.

Brad Callas1723 days ago
Twix bars on a store shelf.
Life

Twix Launches Seasoning Blend, Encourages Use on Chicken Wings and More

B&amp;G Foods is encouraging people to think creatively with Twix's new Shakers Seasoning Blend by sprinkling it on things like snack dip and chicken wings.

Jose Martinez1775 days ago
Arson over Chicken Wings
Life

Wisconsin Woman Allegedly Set Husband on Fire After Suspecting Him of Poisoning Her Chicken Wings

A Milwaukee woman has been arrested after she allegedly set her sleeping husband on fire because she suspected him of poisoning her chicken wings.

Brad Callas1865 days ago
Kendrick Perkins and Lou Williams
Sports

Lou Williams Responds to Kendrick Perkins' Criticism of Magic City Visit

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams was the subject of much debate last week after a photo of him with rapper Jack Harlow surfaced online.

Joe Price2182 days ago
Advertisement
boneless chicken
Life

Boneless Chicken Supplies Dwindle as COVID-19 Hits U.S. Meat Supply

Earlier this week, Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating meat plants remain open.

tara mahadevan2270 days ago
chicken wings
Sports

NCAA Tournament Cancelation Leads to Chicken Wing Surplus

The 2020 NCAA men's and women's championship tournaments were both canceled in March. 

tara mahadevan2290 days ago
Buffalo Wild Wings
Life

Buffalo Wild Wings Employee Dies After Exposure to Cleaning Agent Fumes

Officials say 13 others were hospitalized after being exposed.

Joshua Espinoza2443 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App