Torry Threadcraft
Joined May 2015 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Ranking The Best Rap Cities Right Now
What’s the top rap city? We rank the cities dominating the genre right now and assess how their standings have changed over the years.
Torry Threadcraft1179 days ago
UGA Put TCU on a Literal BBQ Chicken Alert
The University of Georgia Bulldogs snacked on TCU's defense—and some chicken wings—on the way to their record breakingly lopsided college football title win.
Torry Threadcraft1346 days ago