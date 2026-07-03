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Latest Stories

Judge Rules That Buffalo Wild Wings Can Keep 'Boneless' Chicken on Menu
Pop Culture

Judge Tosses Lawsuit Challenging Buffalo Wild Wings’ ‘Boneless Wings’ Label

Court sides with Buffalo Wild Wings after judge dismisses lawsuit over the chain’s 'boneless wings' labeling.

Bernadette Giacomazzo150 days ago
Buffalo Wild Wings Sued for $5M After Patron Allegedly Finds Racial Slur on Receipt
Life

Buffalo Wild Wings Sued for $5M After Patron Allegedly Finds Racial Slur on Receipt

Marc and Natasha Loman are suing the popular fast-casual restaurant after a 2024 experience in Virginia.

Bernadette Giacomazzo234 days ago
Life

West Virginia Town Holds Candlelight Vigil for Closing of Local Hooters

The restaurant, located in Kanawha City, has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brad Callas873 days ago
BWW sued over boneless wings
Life

Buffalo Wild Wings Accused of Deceiving Customers With 'Boneless' Wing Claims

BWW was hit with a class-action lawsuit for alleged "deceptive marketing and advertising." The plaintiff claims the "boneless" wings aren't wings at all.

Joshua Espinoza1225 days ago
A Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is seen on February 1, 2018
Life

Buffalo Wild Wings Employees Fired for Allegedly Moving Group of Black People to Please Another Customer

This isn't the first time employees at Buffalo Wild Wing have engaged in racially insensitive actions.

Xavier Hamilton2448 days ago
Buffalo Wild Wings exterior
Life

Live Rat Falls on Customer's Table at Buffalo Wild Wings

The customer assured reporters that its "heart was still beating."

Xavier Hamilton2582 days ago
Buffalo Wild Wings exterior on February 1, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida
Sports

Buffalo Wild Wings Fans Will Get Free Food If Super Bowl Goes Into Overtime

The NFL saw 15 overtime games this season, making this dream one that is likely to come true.

Xavier Hamilton2733 days ago
Buffalo Wild Wings
Life

Buffalo Wild Wings Apologizes for Racist Tweets; Claims Account Was Hacked

This is the second controversy the chain was forced to address this week.

Joshua Espinoza2968 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Packers TE Jared Cook Shares Disgusting Photo of Chicken Head He Found in Order of Wings

Jared Cook ordered wings at Buffalo Wild Wings this week and ended up finding a cooked chicken head buried in them.

Chris Yuscavage3571 days ago
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