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Oliver Tree
Music

Oliver Tree Said Family Won’t ‘Get a Penny’ When He Dies

Oliver Tree revealed what he planned to do with his earnings in the event that he passed away weeks before his death.

Trey Alston41 days ago
Aaron Carter
Music

Aaron Carter Died Without a Will, State of California to Decide Who Inherits Estate

The State of California will be responsible for deciding who inherits Aaron Carter's estate, as the late singer did not have a will at the time of his death.

Brad Callas1350 days ago
Larry and Shawn King
Pop Culture

Larry King's Widow Contests His Handwritten Will That Left Her Nothing

King's seventh wife claims someone had pressured the legendary broadcaster into changing his will on October 2019, two months after he filed for divorce.

Joshua Espinoza1985 days ago
chadwick wife
Pop Culture

Chadwick Boseman Passed Away Without a Will But Made Sure to Protect His Wife

Because Chadwick Boseman didn't leave a will, his wife has filed a probate case in Los Angeles to be named the administrator of his estate.

tara mahadevan2109 days ago
Mac Miller
Music

Mac Miller's Family and Friends Will Reportedly Share His $11 Million Fortune

The late rapper's closest buds will receive items like jewelry, music equipment, and furniture.

Joshua Espinoza2504 days ago
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Jeffrey Epstein
Life

Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Signed His Will 2 Days Before His Death

The will stipulated that $577,672,654 be transferred to a trust.

Gavin Evans2532 days ago
Keeper, a Bichon Frise/Shih tzu mix.
Life

Will of Late Owner Fulfilled With Healthy Dog Euthanized and Buried With Her

Virginia passed a law in 2014 allowing owners to be buried with their pets.

Jose Martinez2621 days ago
aretha franklin wills found
Music

Aretha Franklin's Handwritten Wills Discovered Under Couch Cushions and in Locked Cabinet

It was previously thought that Franklin left no will behind.

Abel Shifferaw2622 days ago
Avicii
Music

Avicii's Parents Will Inherit the Late DJ's Massive Fortune

His mother and father will receive whatever is left from the DJ's estate after taxes.

Joshua Espinoza2775 days ago
Mac Miller
Music

Mac Miller Created a Will Years Before His Death

When he established a trust in 2013, the late rapper also set up a will. According to legal documents obtained by outlets, Miller listed his parents as the primary beneficiaries.

Joshua Espinoza2871 days ago
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Aretha Franklin singing
Music

Aretha Franklin's Sons Will Likely Take Years Dividing Her Assets

The 76-year-old died of pancreatic cancer last month without a will, and though she was worth millions, it will likely take years for her four sons to find and divide her assets.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2884 days ago
This is a picture of Anthony Bourdain.
Pop Culture

Anthony Bourdain Leaves Most of His Money for Daughter in Will

The will of “Parts Unknown” host Anthony Bourdain reveals that he left behind about $1.2 million in known assets for his 11-year-old daughter Ariane while his estranged wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain will be the executor of his estate.

Jose Martinez2942 days ago
XXXTentacion funeral and fan memorial.
Music

XXXTentacion Drafted a Will Just Months Prior to His Death

XXXTentacion's death was sudden, but documents reveal that he had executed a will at the end of 2017. It is currently unclear if his unborn child is named on that will or not.

juliarp2949 days ago
WILL Toronto Palisades Single
Music

Newcomer WILL Offers up a Captivating Single In "Palisades"

The track mixes element of alernative and throwback R&B, and recently got WILL a fourth place finish in CBC's Searchlight competition.

jayemkayem3376 days ago

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