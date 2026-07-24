Featured
Once again, for those at the back: UK R&B is NOT dead. It’s still alive, still thriving, and continues to grow year on year, with promising new artists popping.Nathan Miller
Sports
10 New Things We Learned About LeBron James and the Lakers From the New Book “A Hollywood Ending”
“A Hollywood Ending” is a new deeply reported book about the LeBron-era Lakers. Here are 10 things we learned from the book.Thomas Golianopoulos
A look at hip-hop’s greatest contributions to film, from 1981 to now.Stephanye R. Watts
From 'Raging Bull' to 'Malcolm X,' we rank the greatest biographical films that turned real-life legends into unforgettable cinema — the good, the tragic, and the Oscar-winning.Brent Eickhoff