How To Wear Streetwear Without Trying Too Hard
Whether you’re going in for a job interview, taking someone on a date, or heading out for vacation, here’s how to wear streetwear in different scenarios.
When it comes to streetwear, most people constantly make the same mistakes when getting dressed. Yes, streetwear usually consists of basic staples like T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and sneakers. However, you should put more thought into the styling. Trust us, there's a way to look fly and not like everyone else.
Complex recently hit up Katherine Mateo, a celebrity stylist who has worked with Yeat, Kendrick Lamar, Lola Brooke, and more, to create outfits for a creative job interview, a date, or vacation. In our video above, she styled Jermaine Dyson, a Complex employee, with a rack of clothes that also feature many brands within our Streetwear Power Ranking. While we highly suggest watching the entire video, our abridged guide below will break the tips down for you.
