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Who Decides War Unveils SS26 'Delivery No.1' Retail Collection

Ev Bravado and Téla D'Amore are taking their latest collection to the streets, with a one-day, three-location activation across New York City.

Who Decides War.
Press/Who Decides War

Key Takeaways

  • Who Decides War has announced a 'Delivery No.1' drop built around five signature tops that showcase the label’s intricate craftsmanship and evolving silhouettes.
  • The drop goes live online Sunday, August 2, and will be activated through a one-day, three-stop New York City rollout at Harlem Shake, Sweet Chick, and 368 Flatbush Avenue Extension.

Who Decides War is bringing its runway to the retail floor, with the unveiling of its Spring/Summer 2026 Delivery No.1 collection.

Set to arrive online on Sunday (August 2), the exclusive drop, which features five signature tops that highlight the brand's distinctive craftsmanship and evolving design perspective, will be launched via a one-day, three-location activation across New York City.

The three locations are as follows: Harlem Shake, 100 W. 124th. Street (1:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M. EST); Sweet Chick, 178 Ludlow Street (3:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M.); and 368 Flatbush Avenue Extension (6:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.).

The New York label founded by Ev Bravado and Téla D'Amore took to Instagram on Thursday (July 30) to give fans a look at the new collection. Take a look below.

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