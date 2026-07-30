Who Decides War Unveils SS26 'Delivery No.1' Retail Collection

Who Decides War is bringing its runway to the retail floor, with the unveiling of its Spring/Summer 2026 Delivery No.1 collection.

Set to arrive online on Sunday (August 2), the exclusive drop, which features five signature tops that highlight the brand's distinctive craftsmanship and evolving design perspective, will be launched via a one-day, three-location activation across New York City.

The three locations are as follows: Harlem Shake, 100 W. 124th. Street (1:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M. EST); Sweet Chick, 178 Ludlow Street (3:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M.); and 368 Flatbush Avenue Extension (6:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.).

The New York label founded by Ev Bravado and Téla D'Amore took to Instagram on Thursday (July 30) to give fans a look at the new collection. Take a look below.