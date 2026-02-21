Style

Who Decides War Hardware Cathedral Varsity: How to Buy

The New York brand's embellished varsity jacket is available now on Complex.

A stylish jacket with bold patterns and text, featuring "WHO DECIDES" and "VOW" on the sleeves. Dark blue and black color scheme.
Complex

Who Decides War's Hardware Cathedral Varsity is now available to shop on Complex.

Founded by Ev Bravado and Tela D'Amore, Who Decides War has built a reputation for merging high-end craftsmanship with spiritual storytelling. The New York-based brand approaches each piece as a meditation on faith, identity, and lived experience, turning garments into wearable narratives. The Hardware Cathedral Varsity embodies that philosophy, blending traditional varsity silhouettes with the brand's signature embellished aesthetic.

The jacket features a wool blend body with authentic cowhide sleeves, embellished with stained glass embroidered patches, darning, rhinestones, and studded accents throughout. The design references cathedral architecture and religious iconography, themes that have become central to Who Decides War's visual language. Each detail serves the larger story the brand tells about belief, community, and transformation.

Where to buy the Hardware Cathedral Varsity

If you're ready to add the Hardware Cathedral Varsity to your collection, shop Who Decides War on Complex.

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