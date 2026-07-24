Weapons

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Dominican artist Yailin La Más Viral in a white shirt and cap smiles while sitting inside a vehicle, partially obscured by the window frame.
Music

Yailin La Más Viral Released From Jail Amid Alleged Illegal Weapons Possession Case

The Dominican artist was arrested last week where authorities discovered two illegal weapons. Her attorneys insist they weren't hers.

Alex Ocho116 days ago
Yailin La Más Viral with long dark hair and tattoos, wearing a black lace dress, poses on a red carpet with a dark background featuring logos.
Music

Yailin La Más Viral Arrested in Dominican Republic for Alleged Weapons Possession

An attorney for the Dominican artist claims the firearms found in the car did not belong to her.

Alex Ocho121 days ago
Ex-UFC Fighter Alex Garcia Arrested with $2M of Cocaine & Weapons in Canadian Anti-Gang Bust
Sports

Ex-UFC Fighter Alex Garcia Arrested in Major Canadian Anti-Gang Bust

Montreal police say the former UFC welterweight was arrested after a major anti-gang investigation uncovered drugs, cash, weapons, and vehicles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo223 days ago
Rod Wave performs during Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Rod Wave Arrested on Gun Charge in Atlanta

The rapper and singer was booked on four charges, including reckless driving.

Jaelani Turner-Williams259 days ago
Meek Mill wearing a cap, white shirt, and heavy chain necklace on stage, looking upwards.
Music

Meek Mill Says Police Are Targeting Him Despite Holding Gun Licenses in Multiple States

Earlier this week, Meek was briefly detained by police in New York City after responding to a report of a man with a gun outside of a local nightclub.

Alex Ocho261 days ago
Advertisement
Adrian Peterson in a blue Detroit Lions uniform, number 28, on the field.
Sports

Adrian Peterson Arrested on Weapon Possession and DWI Charges in Texas

This is the second time that Peterson, who hasn't played for a team since 2021, has been arrested this year.

Joe Price271 days ago
Bags of Doritos chips in a store display, featuring Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch flavors in red and blue packaging.
Life

Baltimore Police Swarm Student After AI System Mistakes Doritos Bag for Gun

"I was just holding a Doritos bag," the student said.

tara mahadevan274 days ago
Erica Banks performs on stage in concert at Smart Financial Centre on January 25, 2025 in Sugar Land, Texas.
Music

Erica Banks Arrested, Charged With Theft After Allegedly Bringing Stolen Gun to Airport

The "Buss It" rapper claims that the gun belonged to her "security."

Jaelani Turner-Williams352 days ago
Key Glock
Music

Key Glock's Entourage Reportedly Caught With Loaded Guns at Governors Ball

It's unclear if Glock was with either man when they were busted.

Trey Alston409 days ago
EBK Jaaybo in a red hoodie and black headscarf stands indoors, wearing a watch and necklace.
Music

Rapper EBK Jaaybo Arrested in Arkansas on Felony Charges

The California rapper was arrested days after he was announced as a supporting act for YoungBoy Never Broke Again's upcoming tour.

Alex Ocho430 days ago
Advertisement
A booking record with a mugshot, name, race, gender, facility, charges, and bond details for Andrew S. Dutil.
Life

Florida Man Arrested After Driving SUV Into Anti-Elon Musk Protesters at Tesla Dealership

44-year-old Andrew Tutil, a retired U.S. Army captain and civil engineer, was arrested after he allegedly drove into a crowd of protestors.

Alex Ocho486 days ago
DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 03: Youngboy Never Broke Again performs in concert during JMBLYA Dallas at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.
Music

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gets 23-Month Sentence for Gun Possession

The Baton Rouge rapper was sentenced to two years after a dozen guns were seized from a music video shoot.

Jaelani Turner-Williams591 days ago
Lil Xan
Music

Lil Xan Fined Over $27,000 for Brandishing Gun During Heated 2Pac Debate

After the pair began arguing at a 7-Eleven, Xan brandished a firearm.

tara mahadevan638 days ago
Polo G
Music

Polo G Reportedly Arrested in California on Felony Gun Possession Charges

The Chicago rapper was arrested for weapons possession in NYC earlier this year.

tara mahadevan641 days ago
On the left, Chris Evans in a red suit at a formal event. On the right, Chris Evans signs an inert object missile surrounded by U.S. Air Force members
Pop Culture

Chris Evans Clarifies Controversial 2016 'Bomb' Signing: 'It's an Inert Object Used for Training'

The actor is clearing the air after being falsely accused of signing a missile intended to be dropped in Palestine amid the ongoing attack on Gaza.

Alex Ocho784 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Rod Wave Arrested for Possession of Firearm, Attorneys Argue He's Not a Convicted Felon

Wave's attorneys, Bradford Cohen and Mark Rankin, said their client is "not a convicted felon and has never been a convicted felon."

Jaelani Turner-Williams843 days ago
Music

Meek Mill Offers Philadelphia Ten Percent of His Music Earnings to Help Combat Gun Violence

Meek announced his plan on X following the death of Philadelphia rapper Phat Geez, who was fatally shot Sunday night.

Jaelani Turner-Williams857 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App