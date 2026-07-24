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2025 was a standout year for film, delivering everything from massive blockbusters to intimate character studies. These are the 10 movies that defined cinema this year.Marc Griffin
Attorneys for 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have suggested the fatal prop gun accident on set might have been the result of “sabotage.”Joe Price
Life
4 Arrested on Weapons Charges at Denver Hotel Near MLB All-Star Game, Police Locate Over 1000 Rounds of Ammunition
Four people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a “report of a suspicious occurrence” at a downtown Denver hotel near the MLB All-Star Game.Brad Callas
Louder for the people in the back.Julia Reiss