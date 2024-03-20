Meek Mill Offers Philadelphia Ten Percent of His Music Earnings to Help Combat Gun Violence

Meek Mill is offering the City of Philadelphia ten percent of his music earnings in an attempt to curb gun violence in his hometown.
Meek announced his plan on X following the death of Phat Geez, another Philly rapper who was fatally shot in the city on Sunday night.
"Ima do a public contract with the city of Philadelphia where 10% of my music earnings go to the city of Philadelphia to combat gun violence in our city ... ima start this movement! PIP PHAT GEEZ," he wrote.
"I wanna do in contract the city of Philadelphia!" he added.
The plan didn't sit well with some, including Mill's longtime rival DJ Akademiks, who accused the Maybach Music Group artist of being hypocritical by promoting violence through his music.
Some echoed Akademiks' sentiments, while others encouraged the rapper to take his contribution elsewhere, like community organizations, rather than to the city and their law enforcement, which has historically oppressed Black communities impacted by gun violence.
On Sunday night, Philadelphia rapper Phat Geez was fatally shot multiple times in the chest while on North Taney Street in the city's Brewerytown, per FOX 29. The rapper had previously released a track against gun violence titled "No Gunzone."
Meek shared the "No Gunzone" music video on X the day after Geez was killed.
"Rip phat geez…..Philly is a terrible place for black people to live… you see too much death!!!! Smh" he wrote in a separate post.