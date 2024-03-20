Meek Mill Offers Philadelphia Ten Percent of His Music Earnings to Help Combat Gun Violence

Meek Mill is offering the City of Philadelphia ten percent of his music earnings in an attempt to curb gun violence in his hometown.

Meek announced his plan on X following the death of Phat Geez, another Philly rapper who was fatally shot in the city on Sunday night.

"Ima do a public contract with the city of Philadelphia where 10% of my music earnings go to the city of Philadelphia to combat gun violence in our city ... ima start this movement! PIP PHAT GEEZ," he wrote.

"I wanna do in contract the city of Philadelphia!" he added.