Cadence-Weapon

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Music

Watch: The 2023 Juno Awards Pay Homage to Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary

Just before announcing the Juno Award for Rap Album/EP of the Year, rappers Haviah Mighty and Kardinal Offishall took the stage to pay homage to hip-hop's 50th

Louis Pavlakos1222 days ago
Canadian rapper Cadence Weapon
Music

Cadence Weapon Unveils #MyMerch Campaign To End Venue and Festival Merch Cuts

Cadence Weapon unveiled his #MyMerch campaign today in collaboration with the FAC and UMAW in an attempt to rally venues to not take a cut of merch sales.

Louis Pavlakos1334 days ago
Cadence Weapon reflects on Polaris win
Music

Cadence Weapon Ready to Pass Polaris Prize Torch: 'Winning the Award Changed My Life'

With a new winner set to be named Monday, 2021 Polaris Music Prize winner Cadence Weapon reflected on his year since taking the crown for album Parallel World.

Erik Leijon1401 days ago
Montreal's Busty and the Bass sitting at a restaurant
Music

Montreal's Busty and the Bass Tap Cadence Weapon for New Track "Airplanes"

Montreal collective Busty and the Bass released a two-song single package today: “Airplanes,” featuring Polaris Music Prize winner Cadence Weapon, and “Caribou.

Elisa Ammaturo1628 days ago
Cadence Weapon
Music

Cadence Weapon Wins 2021 Polaris Music Prize for Best Canadian Album

Edmonton rapper Cadence Weapon has won the 2021 Polaris Music Prize for his album 'Parallel World.' The award is given to the best Canadian album of the year.

Alex Nino Gheciu1755 days ago
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Cadence Weapon
Music

Cadence Weapon Is Here to Fight the Power

The Edmonton-hailing, Toronto-based MC talks about his new LP Parallel World, on which he speaks out on Justin Trudeau's blackface scandal, among other issues.

Kyle Mullin1906 days ago
best-canadian-weed-references
Music

The 20 Best Weed References in Canadian Hip-Hop

Weed has fuelled some of Canada's best bangers. From Drake to Backxwash to Choclair, here are the country's most potent lyrics about getting high.

Kyle Mullin1915 days ago
Cadence Weapon in SENNA music video
Music

Cadence Weapon Peels Out on New Track "SENNA"

The Edmonton-born MC talks to Complex about filming the F1-inspired video for the lead single for his forthcoming album Parallel World out April 30.

Kyle Mullin1975 days ago
m for montreal 1
Music

Recap: Our 5 Favourite Acts From M for Montreal 2017

We break down the five acts we liked the best at Montreal's famed indie festival.

jayemkayem3158 days ago
Cadence Weapon Edmonton Kaytranada My Crew
Music

Cadence Weapon and Kaytranada Pay Tribute to the City of Montreal with "My Crew"

Edmonton native Cadence Weapon has linked up with producer Kaytranada for a new track that pays tribute to the city of Montreal.

jayemkayem3428 days ago
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