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Complex Canada compiled some of the most important Canadian hip-hop titles that sprang forth during the blog era, from Drake and Shad to Cadence Weapon.Darcy MacDonald
Artists across the country are sharing their thoughts on the response to the 2022 "Freedom Trucker Convoy" protests around vaccination mandates.Kyle Mullin
From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.Natalie Harmsen
This year, Canadian artists elevated the craft altogether. Here are the 25 best rap, R&B, and pop albums in Canada, from Emanuel to Drake to Charlotte Cardin.Sumiko Wilson