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Ludacris Says He’s on 'Water Quest' After Alaska Glacier Sip, Aims to Be 'Most Hydrated Motherf*cker on Earth'
"I will not stop," Luda said of his journey toward peak hydration.
Man Seen Hurdling Starbucks Counter at Target to Steal Pink Stanley Cups
The incident went down shortly after Starbucks released the limited edition Quenchers.
GloRilla Responds to Troll After Water Bottle Was Thrown at Her in Oakland: 'Ain't Nobody Scared of No Damn City'
GloRilla responded to a troll on Instagram who said "the Bay don't play" following an appearance at an Oakland club where a fan threw water at the rapper.
Lil Yachty Explains How a Poland Spring Water Bottle Inspired Viral Track “Poland”
During an appearance in a reaction video to his latest visual, Lil Yachty has revealed the story of how his viral track “Poland” came together.
People Are Cracking Jokes After Spotting Water Bottle in 'Little Women' Scene
'Game of Thrones' also made a similar gaffe during its final season.
Fyre Fest's Andy King Partners With Evian to Sell Water 'So Good You'd Do Anything for It'
Andy King worked himself into the pop culture vernacular as the "Fyre Fest blowjob guy" for his willingness to take one for the team.
'Game of Thrones' Finale Features Surprise Water Bottle Cameo
Drink less water?
State of Michigan Declares Water in Flint Safe to Drink, Ends Free Bottled Water Program
On Friday, the state of Michigan declared the drinking water in Flint to be safe for consumption once again.
Kyrie Irving Wins the Water Bottle Challenge During Knicks Game
The Cavs tried mightily to succeed at the water bottle challenge during Wednesday night's game at MSG.
The Internet Is Losing Its Sh*t Over This High Schooler's Water Bottle Trick
Will this high schooler's water bottle trick take him all the way to Ellen? Probably.
Here's the Latest Alexander Wang Product for You to Thirst After
Alexander Wang is expanding his brand outside of just apparel with this latest collaboration.
Exclusive: Is This a Kanye West-Designed Water Bottle?
Leaked footage appears to show what looks like a teaser for a water bottle designed by Kanye West.