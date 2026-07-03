Latest Stories
Jamie Foxx Defends GloRilla After an Object Was Thrown at Her During a Halloween Party
Foxx told the crowd he was "so disappointed" in them.
Drake Touts the Joys of Sipping Nestea From a Glass Bottle Amid UMG Lawsuit
Nestea reps hadn't addressed the nostalgic endorsement as of this writing.
Ari Lennox Goes Off on Person Who Throw Bottle at Her: 'Don't You Ever Disrespect a Beautiful Black Woman' (UPDATE)
The singer showed her tough side by letting the crowd know she will handle anyone who throws something at her.
Gangsta Boo on ‘Scary Moment’ When Bizzy Bone Threw Bottle During ‘Verzuz’
In an interview with Vlad TV, Gangsta Boo said that the moment when Bizzy Bone threw the bottle was a "trigger" for her and a "scary moment."
Woman Faces 7 Years in Prison for Racist Attack on NYC Jogger (UPDATE)
Tiffany Johnson opened up about a woman who hurled a glass bottle and shouted a racial slur at her as she jogged around in Queens, New York City.
Fyre Fest's Andy King Partners With Evian to Sell Water 'So Good You'd Do Anything for It'
Andy King worked himself into the pop culture vernacular as the "Fyre Fest blowjob guy" for his willingness to take one for the team.
Justin Bieber Hops on Bottle Cap Challenge With Some Tom Cruise Trash Talk
Surely Tom knows a thing or two about dramatically removing caps from bottles.