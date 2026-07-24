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In a rare interview only made possible by mayonnaise, Pete talks with Complex about everything from a special "Joe Pesci martini" to the music of Daughtry.Trace William Cowen
Life
NYC Mayor Declares State of Emergency After City Hit With Flash Flooding From Hurricane Ida (UPDATE)
Dramatic videos of flooding caused by Ida hitting NY and New Jersey surfaced on Wednesday night. Some of the clips showed flash flooding in subway stations.Abel Shifferaw
Cardi B has joined the conversation and gave her two cents on the recent trend of celebs revealing that they don't like bathing their kids that often.Jordan Rose
Life
Woman Sentenced for Killing Husband With Boiling Water After Finding Out He Allegedly Abused Her Kids
A UK woman was sentenced to life in prison for killing her husband with a mix of boiling water and sugar after discovering sexual abuse allegations.Jose Martinez