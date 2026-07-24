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Two sharks swimming underwater over a sandy ocean floor, surrounded by sparse aquatic plants.
Life

Sharks Found With 'Detectable Levels' of Cocaine in Bahamas, Researchers Say

This isn't the first time researchers have expressed concern over cocaine-exposed sharks.

Trace William Cowen121 days ago
Getty
Style

Texas Entrepreneur Takes Extreme Measures to Rescue $60K Watch He Lost In Lake

Colin Brady lost the Patek Phillippe timepiece while wakesurfing at Lake Austin.

Jaelani Turner-Williams336 days ago
USPS mail carrier says a Starbucks worker denied her a free cup of water during a heatwave.
Life

USPS Mail Carrier Says She Was Denied Free Water at Starbucks During Heatwave: 'I Am Human'

The woman said it was over 100 degrees in her mail truck.

Alex Ocho370 days ago
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drake on cover
Music

Drake Wades Patiently on Cover of Fly-Fishing Magazine 'The Drake'

Drake is the newest cover star for the Jackson Hole-based fly-fishing magazine, and he made sure to dress the part.

Trace William Cowen654 days ago
The OceanGate logo is seen on a vessel stored near the OceanGate offices on June 21, 2023 in Everett, Washington. OceanGate, owner of the missing submersible carrying five people trying to visit the Titanic wreckage in the North Atlantic, operates out of Everett.
Life

‘All Good Here’: One of Titan Submersible’s Last Messages Revealed Before Implosion

The five-passenger Titan crew was in communication with the mother ship before the vessel imploded, likely within milliseconds.

Jaelani Turner-Williams676 days ago
Car in Philadelphia River
Life

Philly Couple Having Sex in Their Range Rover Accidentally Gets Car Rolled Into River

The pair managed to escape when the SUV was in the water.

tara mahadevan695 days ago
Ludacris drinking glacier water
Music

Ludacris Provides Update After Concern Over Him Drinking Glacier Water

Glacier water can contain parasites and traces of fecal matter.

tara mahadevan697 days ago
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View of the Seine River in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background, lined with buildings and trees
Life

Poop Protest Threatens to Taint Lead-up to Paris Olympics

The Seine River is the setting for the defecation demonstration, which could come ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Trace William Cowen761 days ago
Front view of a deep-sea submersible with a clear spherical cockpit showing two seats and various controls inside
Life

Real Estate Billionaire Trekking to Titanic on $20 Million Vessel to Show 'Right Way' After OceanGate Tragedy

The submersible in question comes from the folks at Triton Submarines and is part of a larger push to curb misconceptions about the field after the deadly 2023 implosion.

Trace William Cowen788 days ago
nicki minaj and megan thee stallion pictured
Music

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion Feud: Teen Activist Asks for Artists' Help in Fight for Clean Water

Mari Copeny, also known as Little Miss Flint, says she was "attacked by Barbz" after suggesting the two artists offer their support.

Trace William Cowen906 days ago
Life

Drought-Prone California OKs New Rules for Turning Wastewater Directly Into Drinking Water

California regulators on Tuesday approved new rules to let water agencies recycle wastewater and put it right back into the pipes that carry drinking water to homes, schools and businesses.

Associated Press947 days ago
Life

Woman Dead After Double-Decker Ferry Sinks in Bahamas

The vessel was carrying over 100 passengers at the time of the incident.

Jose Martinez983 days ago
Music

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Partners With Path for Official Circus Maximus Tour Water

Next up on Scott's tour schedule is the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Trace William Cowen990 days ago

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