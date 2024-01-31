Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion Feud: Teen Activist Asks for Artists' Help in Fight for Clean Water

Given the extensive headlines attention given to recent developments of the Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion variety, it’s understandable that a young activist fighting for clean water in Flint, Michigan and beyond might want to seize the moment.

That was exactly the admirablly well-timed approach taken by 16-year-old activist Mari Copeny, whose history of tireless work on this issue dates back to Barack Obama's second term in the White House.

“Hey [Nicki Minaj] and [Megan Thee Stallion] I have an idea!” Copeny, also known as Little Miss Flint, said over the weekend. “I have an idea! Let me introduce myself. I’m Mari and I’m a 16 year old from Flint, MI. I have been working half of my life to get clean water not just to Flint but to hundreds of other communities dealing with clean water crisis.”