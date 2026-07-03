Something In The Water

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Pharrell Williams
Music

Pharrell Williams Postpones Something In The Water Festival to 2025: 'It Just Isn't Ready Yet'

The past few years of the festival have been marred by inclement weather, location changes, and more.

Trey Alston671 days ago
Kid Cudi performs in support of his "Entergalactic" album release at Oakland Arena
Music

Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water Fest 2023 Lineup: Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, and More

Clipse, Coi Leray, Doechii, Flo Milli, Kehlani, Kenny Beats, Kid Cudi, Latto, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, and more are set to perform.

Abel Shifferaw1220 days ago
Justin Timberlake
Music

Justin Timberlake Issues Joke ‘Apology’ for Viral Video of His Dance Moves at Something in the Water Fest

In a video shared to his Instagram, Justin Timberlake lightheartedly apologized for viral clip that saw him attempt the “Beat Ya Feet” dance in his khakis.

Joe Price1485 days ago
Pusha T and No Malice are pictured performing together
Music

Watch Clipse Reunite at Pharrell's Something in the Water Festival

"Grindin'" was among the duo's classic tracks to have been performed as part of their reunion set at Pharrell's Something in the Water festival.

Trace William Cowen1489 days ago
Roddy Ricch performs onstage during Roddy Ricch Headlines SECRET SESH X SAC NFT
Music

Roddy Ricch Pays Homage to Juice WRLD, Nipsey Hussle, and More at Something in the Water Festival

On the day of his Something in the Water festival performance, Roddy Ricch also revealed he's got an EP coming imminently titled 'The Big 3.'

Joshua Espinoza1490 days ago
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