Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Partners With Path for Official Circus Maximus Tour Water

Travis Scott’s Utopia-supporting tour, which continues this week and soon hits Nashville and elsewhere, now has an official water.

Wednesday, PATH announced it had entered into a partnership with La Flame’s Cactus Jack that sees the future-minded bottled water company serving as the official water of the Circus Maximus Tour.

“Travis is a big supporter of PATH, and we knew it was important for us to collaborate on this tour with one of the most prominent and influential music stars of our time,” Shadi Bakour, PATH co-founder and CEO, said in an email. “His devoted fan culture is unmatched and has tremendous reach, along with shared principles of promoting sustainability which makes this such a strong collaboration.”

The tour features reusable aluminum water bottles designed by Cactus Jack, with the Utopia-branded bottle having debuted at Scott’s SoFi Stadium show in Inglewood this past weekend.

Get a closer look below.