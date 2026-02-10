Bad Bunny Super Bowl: NYC Reports Post-Show Water Use Equivalent to Nearly 800,000 Toilets Flushing

Bad Bunny’s joyous Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, certain to stand tall for years to come as one of the most important in NFL history, certainly had New Yorkers’ attention.

In a stat shared by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection on Monday (Feb. 9), the water and sewage-handling agency noted a “significant reduction” in water usage during Benito’s headlining set. In the minutes after, however, the agency observed a spike they say was equivalent to nearly 800,000 toilets flushing.

“NYC saw a significant reduction in water usage throughout the five boroughs during the Super Bowl’s [Bad Bunny] halftime show yesterday, but in the 15 minutes right after the show ended, there was a spike in usage equivalent to 761,719 toilets flushing across town,” the agency reported.