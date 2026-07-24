Washington Redskins

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Donald Trump with a serious expression, wearing a suit and red tie, outdoors with blurred greenery in the background.
Sports

Donald Trump Calls on Commanders and Guardians Owners to Reverse Name Changes: 'Get it Done!'

"Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen."

Alex Ocho370 days ago
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson makes NFL debut
Sports

50 Cent Shouts Out Brian Robinson After Commanders Rookie Takes Field to 'Many Men' Six Weeks After Being Shot

Brian Robinson, who was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the third round of last year's draft, took the field on Sunday just six weeks after being shot.

Brad Callas1384 days ago
Robert Griffin III
Sports

RGIII and LeSean McCoy Exchange Shots Over Russell Wilson's Performance

Russell Wilson is at the center of a beef between RGIII and LeSean McCoy, with the two retired NFL players exchanging shots on Twitter over the Broncos QB.

Brad Callas1387 days ago
haskins
Sports

Washington Football Team Releases Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins' young career has been derailed for the time being, after Washington Football Team announced on Monday that it was releasing the quarterback.

Xavier Hamilton2035 days ago
Advertisement
An aerial view of FedEx Field taken during NFL week one
Sports

Fans Troll Washington Football Team For Erroneously Thinking '1932' Could Be Team's Official Hashtag

The Washington Football Team's rebrand continues to stumble out of the gate since all of its previously planned marketing tactics were drenched in racism.

Xavier Hamilton2176 days ago
washington redskins allegations
Sports

Over a Dozen Women Accuse Redskins Employees of Sexual Harassment, Abuse (UPDATE)

Fifteen women have levied allegations against Richard Mann II, Alex Santos, Dennis Greene, Mitch Gershman, and more.

Joshua Espinoza2200 days ago
Washington Redskins
Sports

Shareholders of Washington's NFL Team Reportedly Looking to Sell Their Stake

Minority shareholders of the team are reportedly looking to sell their stakes, as a potentially damaging report looms over the organization.

Joe Price2200 days ago
Redskins helmets lined up at training camp.
Sports

Washington Redskins Will Reportedly Drop Team Name on Monday

The Washington Redskins are reportedly set to announce that they will finally drop their controversial team name during a press conference on Monday.

Gavin Evans2204 days ago
redskins name logo investors demand change
Sports

Washington Redskins Reviewing Name After Investors and Companies Call for Change (UPDATE)

Investors have pressured Nike, PepsiCo, and FedEx to end their partnership with the franchise, unless it changes its controversial team name.

Joshua Espinoza2215 days ago
Advertisement
Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins
Sports

Adrian Peterson on Redskins Removing Statue of Former Racist Owner: 'It Makes Me Feel Good'

Peterson is backing the decision to remove the statue of George Preston Marshall and others of its kind, which he believes negatively impacts minority psyches.

Xavier Hamilton2226 days ago
Adrian Peterson
Sports

Adrian Peterson Says He Will 'Without a Doubt' Take a Knee When NFL Resumes

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson says that he and his teammates will be taking a stand against police brutality when NFL games resume.

Joe Price2241 days ago
Cody Latimer
Sports

Washington Redskins Wide Receiver Cody Latimer Arrested on Assault, Firearm Charges

Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested on assault and firearm charges Saturday after he reportedly fired shots inside an apartment.

Joe Price2261 days ago
Dan Snyder
Sports

Redskins Owner Clowned for Starting Ron Rivera Press Conference With 'Happy Thanksgiving'

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder held a press conference today to introduce Ron Rivera as the team's new head coach.

Joe Price2396 days ago
Colin Kaepernick stands with Jordan Veasy, among others. during NFL workout
Sports

Redskins Sign One of the Wide Receivers That Colin Kaepernick Used in His NFL Workout

But what about offering a contract to the quarterback who was making the throws?

Jose Martinez2425 days ago
Advertisement
Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins
Sports

Dwayne Haskins Roasted for Missing Final Play Taking Selfie With Fan

Interim coach Bill Callahan was forced to send backup quarterback Case Keenum into the game to conduct the final play.

Xavier Hamilton2434 days ago
williams
Sports

Trent Williams Opens Up About Having Cancer, Says He Lost 'Trust' With Redskins After They Said it Was Minor

The lineman had surgery to remove a tumor from his skull this offseason.

Alex Galbraith2459 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App