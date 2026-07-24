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Donald Trump Calls on Commanders and Guardians Owners to Reverse Name Changes: 'Get it Done!'
"Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen."
Donald Trump Thinks the Washington Commanders Shouldn’t Have Changed Their Controversial Name
The Commanders were called the Redskins until 2020.
50 Cent Shouts Out Brian Robinson After Commanders Rookie Takes Field to 'Many Men' Six Weeks After Being Shot
Brian Robinson, who was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the third round of last year's draft, took the field on Sunday just six weeks after being shot.
RGIII and LeSean McCoy Exchange Shots Over Russell Wilson's Performance
Russell Wilson is at the center of a beef between RGIII and LeSean McCoy, with the two retired NFL players exchanging shots on Twitter over the Broncos QB.
Washington Football Team Releases Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins' young career has been derailed for the time being, after Washington Football Team announced on Monday that it was releasing the quarterback.
Fans Troll Washington Football Team For Erroneously Thinking '1932' Could Be Team's Official Hashtag
The Washington Football Team's rebrand continues to stumble out of the gate since all of its previously planned marketing tactics were drenched in racism.
Over a Dozen Women Accuse Redskins Employees of Sexual Harassment, Abuse (UPDATE)
Fifteen women have levied allegations against Richard Mann II, Alex Santos, Dennis Greene, Mitch Gershman, and more.
Shareholders of Washington's NFL Team Reportedly Looking to Sell Their Stake
Minority shareholders of the team are reportedly looking to sell their stakes, as a potentially damaging report looms over the organization.
Washington Redskins Will Reportedly Drop Team Name on Monday
The Washington Redskins are reportedly set to announce that they will finally drop their controversial team name during a press conference on Monday.
Washington Redskins Reviewing Name After Investors and Companies Call for Change (UPDATE)
Investors have pressured Nike, PepsiCo, and FedEx to end their partnership with the franchise, unless it changes its controversial team name.
Adrian Peterson on Redskins Removing Statue of Former Racist Owner: 'It Makes Me Feel Good'
Peterson is backing the decision to remove the statue of George Preston Marshall and others of its kind, which he believes negatively impacts minority psyches.
Adrian Peterson Says He Will 'Without a Doubt' Take a Knee When NFL Resumes
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson says that he and his teammates will be taking a stand against police brutality when NFL games resume.
Washington Redskins Wide Receiver Cody Latimer Arrested on Assault, Firearm Charges
Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested on assault and firearm charges Saturday after he reportedly fired shots inside an apartment.
Redskins Owner Clowned for Starting Ron Rivera Press Conference With 'Happy Thanksgiving'
Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder held a press conference today to introduce Ron Rivera as the team's new head coach.
Redskins Sign One of the Wide Receivers That Colin Kaepernick Used in His NFL Workout
But what about offering a contract to the quarterback who was making the throws?
Dwayne Haskins Roasted for Missing Final Play Taking Selfie With Fan
Interim coach Bill Callahan was forced to send backup quarterback Case Keenum into the game to conduct the final play.
Trent Williams Opens Up About Having Cancer, Says He Lost 'Trust' With Redskins After They Said it Was Minor
The lineman had surgery to remove a tumor from his skull this offseason.