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Paul McCartney performs at The O2 Arena during his 'Got Back' world tour.
Music

Paul McCartney Jokes About "Wonderful Christmastime" Witchcraft Claim: ‘They Found Me Out’

"This is completely true and in actual fact, I am the head wizard of a Liverpool coven," McCartney joked.

Jose Martinez212 days ago
Music

Watch Offset Perform "On the River" With 2-Year-Old Son Wave: 'Good Job, Boy!'

"On the River" appears on the Migos rapper's new solo album, 'Set It Off.'

tara mahadevan991 days ago
Music

Havoc Says He Almost Died in a Fight During "Shook Ones Pt. II" Video Shoot

The music video was shot in Havoc and Prodigy's native Queensbridge, which Havoc says gave it a "grimy" and "authentic" feel.

tara mahadevan1058 days ago
Thumbnail for Pusha T's performance of "Dreamin of the Past"
Music

Watch Pusha T Perform "Dreamin of the Past" and "Brambleton" For Vevo's 'Ctrl' Series

For the latest edition of Vevo’s CTRL series of live performances, Pusha T pulled up to deliver two cuts from his fantastic 'It’s Almost Dry'​​​​​​​ album.

Joe Price1437 days ago
Album art for Koffee's 'Gifted'
Music

Koffee Releases Debut Album 'Gifted'

The 10 track debut album 'Gifted,' featuring singles in “Lockdown,” “Pull Up,” and “West Indies,” finds the 21-year-old show off some of her reggae charm.

Brenton Blanchet1583 days ago
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24kgoldn dababy
Music

DaBaby Joins 24kGoldn on "Coco"

DaBaby and 24kGoldn team up for the San Francisco artist's new song "Coco," which follows the success of his chart-topping hit "Mood" with Iann Dior.

tara mahadevan2059 days ago
weeknd alone again
Music

Watch the Weeknd’s Live “Alone Again” Video

The Weeknd has shared his new video for the 'After Hours' cut "Alone Again," the first of a three-part live performance series in collaboration with Vevo.

tara mahadevan2070 days ago
lil xan
Music

Premiere: Lil Xan Performs in a Psych Ward in Alternate "Wake Up" Video

Lil Xan's 'Total Xanarchy' single gets an alternate video thanks to Vevo, who just today announced Xan as their first LIFT-featured artist of 2018. In partnership with Vevo, Xan will be dropping a series of exclusives in the coming weeks.

Trace William Cowen2955 days ago
Hacker Laptop
Music

French Vevo Hackers Who Altered Drake, Chris Brown, and Other YouTube Accounts Arrested

Hackers Prosox and Kuroi'ish altered various artists' YouTube videos to broadcast pro-Palestinian sentiment. Unfortunately, they now face serious legal charges.

Marco Margaritoff2983 days ago
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Music

David Bowie Broke a Major Vevo Record Previously Held by Adele

Bowie's 'Blackstar' album is on pace to hit No. 1 on the charts, too.

Zach Frydenlund3845 days ago
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Music

Adele's "Hello" Video Broke Vevo's Record For Most Views in 24 Hours

Taylor Swift's video for "Bad Blood" previously held the record.

Zach Frydenlund3924 days ago
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Music

Watch Halsey's Dystopian Video for "New Americana"

Halsey takes her generational anthem to war in the song's new video.

jessielmorris3956 days ago
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Music

Music Streaming Services Generated One Trillion Plays This Year

Music streaming plays are rapidly rising. Free music from YouTube to Pandora to Spotify to the just born Apple Music, music streaming is an industry reality.

jessielmorris3993 days ago
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Music

Watch Halsey Perform an Intimate Live Rendition of "Hold Me Down"

Watch Halsey perform an intimate rendition of her single "Hold Me Down" on VevoLIFT.

jessielmorris4019 days ago
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Pop Culture

Spooky Gets Sexy at the Vevo and Complex Halloween Bash in L.A.

All Hallows Eve gets going with a bang.

Bill Savage4285 days ago
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