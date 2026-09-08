Nathan Sing
Latest Stories
This Canadian-Founded Online Community Aims to 'Bridge the Gap' for Asian Creatives
'Bridge the Gap' is a Web3 community and safe space for Asian creatives. Complex Canada talked to William Nguyen & Justin Lee about the project and docuseries.
anders Gets Honest About Fatherhood, Asian Identity, and Racism on Social Media
R&B singer anders' distinctive style, a tenebrous blend of pop and R&B under trappy production, is more refined than ever on his latest EP ‘Honest.'
Leenda Dong Is Defying Asian Stereotypes, One Gut-Busting TikTok at a Time
The comedian talks content creation, her role in pioneering Asian-Canadian representation, and what the future holds for adored TikTok character.
15 Asian-Canadian TikTok Creators You Should Follow
For Asian Heritage Month, TikTok is donating over $275,000 USD to relevant organizations. Here are our favourite Asian-Canada creators on the platform.
How The Weeknd Shot His Official Live 'After Hours' Performances With Vevo
A behind-the-scenes look at how the pop star and Vevo produced a trilogy of cinematic live performances for "Alone Again," "In Your Eyes," and "Faith."