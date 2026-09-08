Nathan Sing Portrait

Nathan Sing

Joined November 2020 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

Justin Lee and William Nguyen

This Canadian-Founded Online Community Aims to 'Bridge the Gap' for Asian Creatives

'Bridge the Gap' is a Web3 community and safe space for Asian creatives. Complex Canada talked to William Nguyen &amp; Justin Lee about the project and docuseries.

Nathan Sing1598 days ago
Anders looking pensive

anders Gets Honest About Fatherhood, Asian Identity, and Racism on Social Media

R&amp;B singer anders' distinctive style, a tenebrous blend of pop and R&amp;B under trappy production, is more refined than ever on his latest EP ‘Honest.'

Nathan Sing1877 days ago
Leenda Dong TikTok comedian

Leenda Dong Is Defying Asian Stereotypes, One Gut-Busting TikTok at a Time

The comedian talks content creation, her role in pioneering Asian-Canadian representation, and what the future holds for adored TikTok character. 

Nathan Sing1939 days ago
15 Asian-Canadian TikTok Creators You Should Follow

15 Asian-Canadian TikTok Creators You Should Follow

For Asian Heritage Month, TikTok is donating over $275,000 USD to relevant organizations. Here are our favourite Asian-Canada creators on the platform.

Nathan Sing1941 days ago
the weeknd kenny g vevo video behind the scenes

How The Weeknd Shot His Official Live 'After Hours' Performances With Vevo

A behind-the-scenes look at how the pop star and Vevo produced a trilogy of cinematic live performances for "Alone Again," "In Your Eyes," and "Faith."

Nathan Sing2122 days ago
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