Watch Offset Perform "On the River" With 2-Year-Old Son Wave: 'Good Job, Boy!'

"On the River" appears on the Migos rapper's new solo album, 'Set It Off.'

Nov 07, 2023
youtube.com

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Vevo’s CTRL series is back with Offset.

The Migos rapper performs “On the River,” the opening track from his newest solo album, Set It Off. In the video, he carries his and Cardi B’s son, Wave Set, who sports freshly braided cornrows and chains just like his dad.

Set dropped off his 21-track album on Oct. 12, tapping some hip-hop heavyweights for features, including Cardi, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy, and Chlöe.

The project includes previously released tracks “Jealousy,” featuring Cardi, and “Fan.” Offset’s wife also joins him on the album for the song “Freaky.” "Fan" was accompanied by a Michael Jackson-inspired visual, and the video for “Say My Grace” with La Flame was shot in Thailand.

Set It Off follows Offset’s 2019 debut solo album, Father of 4, which saw the hit single “Clout.” Two years later, in 2021, Migos dropped off their Culture III project. Offset was originally gearing up to release his sophomore project last year. However, it was pushed back after the tragic death of Migos member Takeoff on Nov. 1, 2022.

Watch Offset’s performance up top.

OffsetVevo

Latest in Music

In preparation of their upcoming joint album, "Too Good To Be True," Meek Mill & Rick Ross decided to come back to the show and chat it up with our boy Speedy. In this hilarious convo, the three spoke about various topics, including Meek when he first met Ross, Nicki Minaj being upset at them because of Ross' ankle monitor, and whether or not if Ross would ever squash things with 50 Cent. The video also highlights Ross and Meek's down-to-earth personalities and their success in the music industry. Tune in! 360 With Speedy is a long-form conversation series with your favorite musicians, actors, and celebrities that explores their never-before-heard stories and the keys to success in an ever-changing industry. In preparation of their upcoming joint album, "Too Good To Be True," Meek Mill & Rick Ross decided to come back to the show and chat it up with our boy Speedy. In this hilarious convo, the three spoke about various topics, including Meek when he first met Ross, Nicki Minaj being upset at them because of Ross' ankle monitor, and whether or not if Ross would ever squash things with 50 Cent. The video also highlights Ross and Meek's down-to-earth personalities and their success in the music industry. Tune in! 360 With Speedy is a long-form conversation series with your favorite musicians, actors, and celebrities that explores their never-before-heard stories and the keys to success in an ever-changing industry. Play button icon
MUSIC

| BY COMPLEX VIDEO

Meek Mill & Rick Ross Share Crazy Stories About The White House, Jay Z & Tom Brady | 360 with Speedy