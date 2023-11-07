Watch Offset Perform "On the River" With 2-Year-Old Son Wave: 'Good Job, Boy!'

Vevo’s CTRL series is back with Offset.

The Migos rapper performs “On the River,” the opening track from his newest solo album, Set It Off. In the video, he carries his and Cardi B’s son, Wave Set, who sports freshly braided cornrows and chains just like his dad.

Set dropped off his 21-track album on Oct. 12, tapping some hip-hop heavyweights for features, including Cardi, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy, and Chlöe.

The project includes previously released tracks “Jealousy,” featuring Cardi, and “Fan.” Offset’s wife also joins him on the album for the song “Freaky.” "Fan" was accompanied by a Michael Jackson-inspired visual, and the video for “Say My Grace” with La Flame was shot in Thailand.

Set It Off follows Offset’s 2019 debut solo album, Father of 4, which saw the hit single “Clout.” Two years later, in 2021, Migos dropped off their Culture III project. Offset was originally gearing up to release his sophomore project last year. However, it was pushed back after the tragic death of Migos member Takeoff on Nov. 1, 2022.

Watch Offset’s performance up top.