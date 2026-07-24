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Since 2012, Chance the Rapper has popped up as a featured performer on a number of artists' songs, bringing his own unique style and flair. He’s been featured on songs with everybody from Childish Gambino to Justin Bieber to Kanye West. We've got 15 of his best ever guest features catalogued here, ranked for you.
Perry Kostidakis

Latest Stories

Lil Wayne with dreadlocks and tattoos, wearing a white shirt and gold chains; Ghostface Killah in a red cap and white hoodie, holding a mic.
Music

Ghostface Killah Says He Was Told $150,000 for a Lil Wayne Verse When He Reached Out

Ghostface says he reached out to Wayne for a verse and was told it would cost $150,000.

Andrew W330 days ago
Two men at an event; one wears a striped cardigan and chain, and the other sports a black hat and layered shirts
Music

Ludacris Says He Could Beat Jay-Z in a Verse Writing Competition

Luda said going up against Hov would have put his all into the competition.

Mark Elibert802 days ago
Person at a sports event wearing a Knicks hat; excitement in the background
Music

Clip of Action Bronson Looking High AF at Knicks Game Has Fans Dropping Potential Bars

Action Bronson might be enjoying this Knicks season more than anyone.

Mark Elibert850 days ago
Lil Nas X poses in a patterned sleeveless top with a turquoise necklace at the 'Long Live Montero' event
Music

Lil Nas X Delivers First Guest Verse of His Career on Skaiwater's 'Light!'

The two last worked together in 2018 for X's track "No Love."

Mark Elibert855 days ago
Music

Meek Mill Says He Charges $250,000 for Verses

Meek revealed that he'll make an exception "if you got 150k on sight and I like the song."

Jose Martinez912 days ago
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Music

Finesse2tymes on Why He Finessed Selling the Same Verse Two Times: ‘This a Business’

The rapper blamed the verse mix-up on clearance issues.

Mark Elibert914 days ago
Drake and 21 Savage perform during Wicked Spelhouse Homecoming Concert.
Music

Drake and 21 Savage Say They Helped Each Other With Their Verses on 'Her Loss'

Drake and 21 Savage spoke about collaborating on their recently released joint album 'Her Loss' where they confessed to helping each other with their verses.

Jose Martinez1335 days ago
Jay-Z and Young Guru attend Jay-Z's Official Madison Square Garden Concert
Music

Young Guru Says Jay-Z Recorded His 4-Minute "God Did" Verse in One Take

In a new conversation with Frazier Tharpe and Rob Markman, Young Guru reveals that Jay-Z delivered his impressive verse on "God Did" in one take.

Jordan Rose1424 days ago
Young Guru and Jay Z attend the 40/40 Club in 2010
Music

Watch Young Guru Dissect Jay-Z's Guest Verse on DJ Khaled's "God Did"

Ever since DJ Khaled dropped God Did on Friday, hip-hop fans haven’t stopped discussing the LP’s title track, which is highlighted by Jay-Z's guest verse.

Brad Callas1428 days ago
Joe Budden x Jay-Z $250K Verse Fee
Music

Joe Budden Claims Jay-Z Wanted $250,000 to Appear on "Pump It Up" Remix

Budden made the claim during a recent episode of 'Flip Da Script' podcast, saying the collaboration never happened because the fee was outside his budget.

Joshua Espinoza1466 days ago
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Lil Baby and Vince Staples attend Capitol Music Group's 6th annual Captiol Congree
Music

Vince Staples Says Lil Baby Waived “East Point Prayer” Verse Fee—Which Baby Has Said He Charges at Least $100K For

In a new interview with Big Boy, Vince Staples revealed Lil Baby waived his feature fee for his verse on 'Ramona Park Broke My Heart' cut "East Point Prayer."

Brad Callas1536 days ago
Jack Harlow in an interview with 'The Breakfast Club'
Music

Jack Harlow on Adding More Bars to His “Churchill Downs” Verse After Hearing Drake's, Explains Viral Vacation Video

In a new 'Breakfast Club' interview, Jack Harlow talked about adding more bars to his verse on “Churchill Downs” after he heard Drake’s contribution.

Joe Price1541 days ago
Bobby Shmurda performs at 2021 Made In America festival
Music

Bobby Shmurda Says He'd Rather Have a Verse From Pop Smoke Instead of Jay-Z

Bobby Shmurda joined DJ Akademiks on his 'Off the Record' podcast and was asked if he'd rather have a feature from Jay-Z or the late Pop Smoke.

Brad Callas1550 days ago
Jay Electronica performs at Sony Hall on January 10, 2022 in New York City.
Music

Jay Electronica Posts Texts With Kanye About ‘Donda 2’ and Wanting to Drop a Verse on “Eazy”

Ye has started work on the sequel to his 10th studio album 'Donda,' and it looks like he’ll be hopping in the studio with Jay Electronica again.

Joe Price1646 days ago
21 Savage is seen at the private screening of 'Spiral'
Music

21 Savage Says His Next Goal Is to Secure a Jay-Z Feature, Responds to $500K or Dinner Joke

After working closely with GOATs like J. Cole and Drake, Atlanta's 21 Savage thinks it’s time for him to align himself with none other than Jay-Z.

Xavier Hamilton1780 days ago
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