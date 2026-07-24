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21 Savage is having a strong 2022. From "Cash In Cash Out" to "Surround Sound," here is our ranking of the ATL rapper's best feature verses so far.Jordan Rose
Dwayne Johnson made his official debut as a rapper on Tech N9ne's new album 'ASIN9NE,' as The Rock delivers a solid guest verse on the sixth track, "Face Off."Brad Callas
In a Twitter Spaces conversation with some of her Barbz, Nicki opened up about declining to take part in Doja Cat’s recent hit “Get Into It (Yuh)."Brenton Blanchet
Since 2012, Chance the Rapper has popped up as a featured performer on a number of artists' songs, bringing his own unique style and flair. He’s been featured on songs with everybody from Childish Gambino to Justin Bieber to Kanye West. We've got 15 of his best ever guest features catalogued here, ranked for you.Perry Kostidakis