Lil Nas X Delivers First Guest Verse of His Career on Skaiwater's 'Light!'

Lil Nas X has just unleashed the very first feature of his music career alongside UK rapper Skaiwater.

On Friday, Skai and Nas X released their collaborative effort titled "Iight!" which also features 9lives. The track is the first time the two collaborated in five years, and the "Old Town Road" rapper went on X, formerly Twitter, to explain the relationship he has with Skai.

According to Nas X, the UK native was the first person to work with him. The duo joined forces in 2018 on Nas X's song "No Love," and Skai has a producer credit on the MONTERO artist's 2020 song "Holiday." With their new single out, NasX and Skai have come to a full circle moment together.

"Can't believe this my first time featuring on a song," Lil Nas X said. "Back in 2018 skai was the first artist to work with me, so this a real full circle moment. and i'm so excited to watch her grow as a musician and a person! FUCK WHOEVER DONT FUCK WITCHU! wuv u skaiwater."