Lil Nas X Delivers First Guest Verse of His Career on Skaiwater's 'Light!'

Lil Nas X has just unleashed the very first feature of his music career alongside UK rapper Skaiwater.
On Friday, Skai and Nas X released their collaborative effort titled "Iight!" which also features 9lives. The track is the first time the two collaborated in five years, and the "Old Town Road" rapper went on X, formerly Twitter, to explain the relationship he has with Skai.
According to Nas X, the UK native was the first person to work with him. The duo joined forces in 2018 on Nas X's song "No Love," and Skai has a producer credit on the MONTERO artist's 2020 song "Holiday." With their new single out, NasX and Skai have come to a full circle moment together.
"Can't believe this my first time featuring on a song," Lil Nas X said. "Back in 2018 skai was the first artist to work with me, so this a real full circle moment. and i'm so excited to watch her grow as a musician and a person! FUCK WHOEVER DONT FUCK WITCHU! wuv u skaiwater."
In the song, Nas X wastes no time targeting an ex who did him wrong and cheated on him with another person. According to the artist, he's not bothered by the loss and will get revenge by showing off what his ex is missing.
"You ain't got shit to say/You did me dirt like love is gay/You say you got opps, but the OP pages/Opioids, Percs, and purple lemonade (Woo)/Tch, uh, huh, you done had your downfall (Downfall)/You tellin' me it's my fault (Woo)/You cheated on my ass with a cornball/Now I'm finna stunt on both y'all," X raps.
Lil Nas X recently participated in the 2024 New York City United Half Marathon where he ran a total of 13.1 miles. That number is impressive for the rapper, especially as he did it wearing the Coach C202 high-top lifestyle sneaker instead of performance running shoes.