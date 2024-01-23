Finesse2tymes on Why He Finessed Selling the Same Verse Two Times: ‘This a Business’

Finesse2tymes has explained the reason two different artists got the same verse from him is due to clearance issues.

Over the weekend, the rapper took to social media to address claims that he sold the same verse to a pair of artists. Atlanta-based rapper TG Kommas called him out earlier this month after he realized he paid for a Finesse verse for his song "Can't Pay For It" that already appears on Fastmoney Ant's track "All I Want." According to Finesse, Kommas didn't pay to clear the verse, but Fastmoney Ant did, which is why he ended up with the bars too.

"You can't get mad if I wanna sell my product to somebody else that you ain't paid for," he said. "You know what I'm saying? Like, if you ain't paid for it and he paid for it. He paid to get it clear. I can do what I wanna do with my verse. How you gonna tell me what I can, what I can't do with my verse?"

He added, "When you go buy a verse, every rapper, every independent rapper, every up-and-coming rapper, everybody that know me, you know what I'm saying? They know I fuck with them. I work with budgets and everything. You know what I'm saying? I might want 50, 60, you know what I'm saying, for the verse. You from the street, I might tell you man, 'Give me 30.'"