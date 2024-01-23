Finesse2tymes on Why He Finessed Selling the Same Verse Two Times: ‘This a Business’

Finesse2tymes has explained the reason two different artists got the same verse from him is due to clearance issues.
Over the weekend, the rapper took to social media to address claims that he sold the same verse to a pair of artists. Atlanta-based rapper TG Kommas called him out earlier this month after he realized he paid for a Finesse verse for his song "Can't Pay For It" that already appears on Fastmoney Ant's track "All I Want." According to Finesse, Kommas didn't pay to clear the verse, but Fastmoney Ant did, which is why he ended up with the bars too.
"You can't get mad if I wanna sell my product to somebody else that you ain't paid for," he said. "You know what I'm saying? Like, if you ain't paid for it and he paid for it. He paid to get it clear. I can do what I wanna do with my verse. How you gonna tell me what I can, what I can't do with my verse?"
He added, "When you go buy a verse, every rapper, every independent rapper, every up-and-coming rapper, everybody that know me, you know what I'm saying? They know I fuck with them. I work with budgets and everything. You know what I'm saying? I might want 50, 60, you know what I'm saying, for the verse. You from the street, I might tell you man, 'Give me 30.'"
Finesse concluded that the music industry is a business at the end of the day and all matters should be handled as such. If an artist doesn't pay for clearance there's nothing happening with the verse on that end.
"But this also a business. This a business," he continued, "So, you know, if you gonna come get you a verse in a video, you gotta make sure you take care of the business side too. You can't just do the verse in the video and then put it out. That ain't how it go. You gotta pay me for the clearance too. You can't just put the video and the song out. So, basically if you don't pay for the clearance, you really can't even put it out."
TG and Ant shot videos with Finesse for their songs. In both, Finesse can be heard rapping, "Fitted cap to the left, .223 on my lap on the way to the track/Advil bottle full of Percocet and a backpack full of pack/Backwood hanging, Hi-Tec drankin'/Big playa, I'm up in the ranking. Me and pops just reunited and we both fresh out the penitentiary."