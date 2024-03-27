Clip of Action Bronson Looking High AF at Knicks Game Has Fans Dropping Potential Bars

Action Bronson might be enjoying this Knicks season more than anyone.

Mar 27, 2024
Action Bronson has fans coming up with some dope bars thanks to a recent clip of him attending a New York Knicks game while appearing under the influence.

On Monday, Bronson visited Madison Square Garden to watch the Knicks take on the Detroit Pistons, and when cameras showed him on the broadcast, his eyes were barely open. People on social media joked that Bronson was high, and came up with some rhymes he might have been thinking about while sitting courtside.

"Edie Falco at the Knicks game Im roasting branzino over hot flame," one person tweeted. "I'm high like the nosebleeds/next to Edie Falco in those floor seats," another wrote.

"[BRONSON VOICE]: uh, fuckin zooted at the Knicks game. VIP, got the staff bringing me champagne," another tweet read.

This isn't the first time Bronson was seen attending a game in NYC with his eyelids sitting low. In 2021, the Queens native appaeared on the jumbotron in CitiField to announce the lineup for the New York Mets while his eyes were barely open.

Bronson, who's an avid Knicks fan, saw a great game from the hometown team as they torched the Pistons 124-99 behind Donte DiVincenzo's 40-point performance. The Knicks are currently 43-28 on the season and sit in the No. 4 playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They're a half-game behind the third-place Cleveland Cavaliers with 11 games left in the season.

Check out more reactions to Action Bronson attending the Knicks game below. 

