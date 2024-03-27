Clip of Action Bronson Looking High AF at Knicks Game Has Fans Dropping Potential Bars

Action Bronson has fans coming up with some dope bars thanks to a recent clip of him attending a New York Knicks game while appearing under the influence.

On Monday, Bronson visited Madison Square Garden to watch the Knicks take on the Detroit Pistons, and when cameras showed him on the broadcast, his eyes were barely open. People on social media joked that Bronson was high, and came up with some rhymes he might have been thinking about while sitting courtside.

"Edie Falco at the Knicks game Im roasting branzino over hot flame," one person tweeted. "I'm high like the nosebleeds/next to Edie Falco in those floor seats," another wrote.

"[BRONSON VOICE]: uh, fuckin zooted at the Knicks game. VIP, got the staff bringing me champagne," another tweet read.