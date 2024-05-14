Ludacris Says He Could Beat Jay-Z in a Verse Writing Competition

Ludacris has claimed he would come out on top in a verse writing competition with Jay-Z.

During his conversation with Cam Newton on his show Funky Friday with Cam Newton, the Atlanta rap legend played a game of Win or Lose. In the category of music video, Luda said he would win over DaBaby, but paid homage Missy Elliott, losing to her in the same catergory.

In the catergory of hooks, Ludacris loses to Drake. In freestyling, he said he would win over Lil Wayne.

In verses, Luda said he would beat Hov when it came down to writing a fire verse. According to Luda, going up against someone like Jay-Z would make him want to put his all into the competition.

"A verse, ah, I would have to say win. I would win on that one," he said at around the 49:40 mark. "That's a strong statement to say that 'cause again, Hov is definitely one of my favorites as well. Verses, man, I'm just gon' go in and metaphor and style, in terms of like flow, I'm a kill that shit."

He added, "It's not to say that Hov is not gon' kill that s**t. But I'm like when you say s**t like that and it puts me in a category like 'Oh s**t, I'm going against Hov,' I got to, like every f**king word, every line, every style, every flow, every metaphor, I got to go."