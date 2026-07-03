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Since 2012, Chance the Rapper has popped up as a featured performer on a number of artists' songs, bringing his own unique style and flair. He’s been featured on songs with everybody from Childish Gambino to Justin Bieber to Kanye West. We've got 15 of his best ever guest features catalogued here, ranked for you.
Perry Kostidakis

Latest Stories

The Game
Music

The Game Offers Independent Artists 50 Percent Feature Discount: 'DM the G.O.A.T.'

The rapper promised to deliver a "murdered-out verse" to anyone who pays.

Joshua Espinoza254 days ago
Lil Nas X poses in a patterned sleeveless top with a turquoise necklace at the 'Long Live Montero' event
Music

Lil Nas X Delivers First Guest Verse of His Career on Skaiwater's 'Light!'

The two last worked together in 2018 for X's track "No Love."

Mark Elibert848 days ago
Music

Soulja Boy Reveals He Charges $1 Million for a Feature

The 'Crank That' rapper also shared how much it costs to book him for a show or club appearance.

Brad Callas987 days ago
Lil Baby says he charges around $300K for a feature
Music

Lil Baby Says He Charges Up to $350,000 for a Feature

The Quality Control rapper revealed the information during a recent appearance on Big Loon's 'The Experience' podcast. You can check out the interview here.

Joshua Espinoza1375 days ago
Young Guru and Jay Z attend the 40/40 Club in 2010
Music

Watch Young Guru Dissect Jay-Z's Guest Verse on DJ Khaled's "God Did"

Ever since DJ Khaled dropped God Did on Friday, hip-hop fans haven’t stopped discussing the LP’s title track, which is highlighted by Jay-Z's guest verse.

Brad Callas1422 days ago
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The Game attends "America's Next Top Model" 20th Cycle Celebration
Music

The Game Responds to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Feature Fee for 'Drillmatic' Collab

The Game's manager Wack 100 claimed YoungBoy's verse was removed from 'Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind' because YoungBoy's "respectable" feature fee was too high.

Joshua Espinoza1428 days ago
Guest co-host Megan Thee Stallion during an interview
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals How Much She Paid Future for “Pressurelicious” Verse

The Houston rapper said once her team delivered the cash, Future recorded a rap over the entire beat: 'He gave me the whole Future experience.'

Joshua Espinoza1435 days ago
Jay-Z attends The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Music

Jay-Z on the Cost of Doing Features With Him: 'I Never Charge'

During his interview with Kevin Hart for Season 2 of the comedian's Peacock series 'Hart to Heart,' Jay-Z opened up about the cost of collaborating with him.

Brad Callas1464 days ago
Future performs at 2021 Wireless Festival
Music

Future on Why Tems is Credited as a Featured Artist on His and Drake's Chart Topping "Wait for U"

With "Wait For U" debuting at No. 1 on the Hot 100, Future took to Twitter to reveal why Tems, who's sampled on the song, is credited as a featured artist.

Brad Callas1527 days ago
Lil Baby and Vince Staples attend Capitol Music Group's 6th annual Captiol Congree
Music

Vince Staples Says Lil Baby Waived “East Point Prayer” Verse Fee—Which Baby Has Said He Charges at Least $100K For

In a new interview with Big Boy, Vince Staples revealed Lil Baby waived his feature fee for his verse on 'Ramona Park Broke My Heart' cut "East Point Prayer."

Brad Callas1530 days ago
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