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Sole Origins Series Trailer
Sneakers

You Can Now Stream ‘Sole Origins’ on IMDb TV

Season 1 & 2 of Complex's captivating docu-series, Sole Origins, which tells the untold stories of iconic sneakers, is now streaming on Amazon's IMDb TV.

Brandon Constantine2076 days ago
Vashtie
Style

Exclusive: Vashtie Shares Photos of Wedding With Emil Boye

Vashtie was originally hesitant to share photos of such a personal moment but ultimately felt doing so might inspire others during the COVID-19 era.

Trace William Cowen2260 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to Episode 16 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': Vashtie Explains How Her Air Jordan Got Made

On this week’s episode, our hosts are joined by New York's Downtown Sweetheart, Vashtie Kola, to talk about how her Air Jordan collaboration got made.

Complex2333 days ago
Aleali May Vasthie Get It Together Ep. 5
Style

Vashtie and Aleali May Talk Air Jordan Collabs, Being Women in Streetwear

On the fifth episode of 'Get it Together,' host Aleali May joins Vashtie in New York City to discuss being women in streetwear, Air Jordan collabs, and more.

Mike DeStefano2510 days ago
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Vashtie Full Size Run
Sneakers

Vashtie Explains What's Wrong With Today's Hypebeasts

Vashtie Kola joins the Full Size Run crew to talk about how she became the first woman to get her own Jordan collaboration.

Sole Collector2690 days ago
Vashtie
Style

Vashtie and Aleali May Respond to Issue of Sexism Within Streetwear Culture

There is still work to be done in disassembling streetwear’s patriarchal structure.

tara mahadevan3059 days ago
Vashtie
Music

Premiere: Vashtie and DJ Noumenon Link Up for "Nothing New" Mix

Vashtie and DJ Noumenon join forces for a new mix that you'll have on repeat.

edwinortiz3258 days ago
Vashtie
Style

Bobby Hundreds, Jeff Staple, Vashtie, and More Talk About the Future of Streetwear

Bobby Hundreds, Jeff Staple, Vashtie, and other streetwear experts share their stance on where they see the industry going.

edwinortiz3447 days ago
Vashtie
Music

Premiere: Stream Vashtie's Valentine's Day Mix "To You From Me"

Vashtie gives her fans something special this Valentine's Day by sharing here "To You From Me" mix.

edwinortiz3448 days ago
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Vashtie
Music

Premiere: Vashtie Pays Homage to Aaliyah, Sade, and More With #ONE16GOAT Mix

Vashtie celebrates the birthdays of Aaliyah, Sade, FKA Twigs, and Kate Moss with her new mix #ONE16GOAT.

edwinortiz3478 days ago
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Style

At ComplexCon, Jeff Staple and Bobby Hundreds Say Streetwear Will Always Be a Reaction to the Mainstream

A panel of industry veterans gathered today at ComplexCon to discuss what to expect from streetwear next.

Steve Dool3549 days ago
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Style

Know NYC: Vashtie Kola

Get familiar with Vashtie Kola, the multi-talented director, DJ, designer, and party promoter chatted with us about her love of NYC.

Dana Droppo3921 days ago
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Style

Interview: Va$htie Talks Working With Puma, Developing Personal Style, and Building A Brand Through Social Media

The archetype for downtown NYC cool girls everywhere talks about working with companies like Puma and the hustle behind brand-building.

Jermaine Harrell3980 days ago
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PROMO: The Perfect Carryall for Whatever FūLs You

Working Warriors, ease your burden.

Bill Savage3996 days ago

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