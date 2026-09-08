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shegotgame

Joined July 2014 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

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Turning Heel: How Wedge Sneakers Turned Female Fashionistas Into Sneakerheads

The heeled kicks paved the way for women everywhere to become sneaker fiends.

shegotgame4006 days ago
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Sneaker Culture Isn't Fully Inclusive of Women, and That's a Problem

Women haven't been given a level playing field in the world of sneaker culture, and this is a problem.

shegotgame4202 days ago
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The Complete Guide To Jean-Michel Basquiat References In Hip-Hop

The late artist had much more of an impact and involvement in hip-hop than most realize.

shegotgame4830 days ago
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What's in a Lyric? A Closer Look at Rick Ross and Hip-Hop's Influence on Sneakers

Looking deeper into Rick Ross and Reebok's parting of ways.

shegotgame4895 days ago
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House of Hoops Canada Grand Opening with LeBron James

Canada celebrates their first HOH with the King.

shegotgame4930 days ago

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