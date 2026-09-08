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Turning Heel: How Wedge Sneakers Turned Female Fashionistas Into Sneakerheads
The heeled kicks paved the way for women everywhere to become sneaker fiends.
Sneaker Culture Isn't Fully Inclusive of Women, and That's a Problem
Women haven't been given a level playing field in the world of sneaker culture, and this is a problem.
The Complete Guide To Jean-Michel Basquiat References In Hip-Hop
The late artist had much more of an impact and involvement in hip-hop than most realize.
What's in a Lyric? A Closer Look at Rick Ross and Hip-Hop's Influence on Sneakers
Looking deeper into Rick Ross and Reebok's parting of ways.
House of Hoops Canada Grand Opening with LeBron James
Canada celebrates their first HOH with the King.
20 Sneakers You Can Wear on a Valentine's Day Date (And Not Get Dumped)
Proceed with caution.