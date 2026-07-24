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'Kentucky Denim' Converse Cons
Sneakers

How to Buy the Converse Cons 'Kentucky Denim' Retro

The 'Kentucky Denim' Converse Cons releases in March.

Victor Deng147 days ago
Laken Snelling
Life

Kentucky Wildcats Cheerleader Laken Snelling Arrested After Baby Was Found Dead in Trash Bag

Laken Snelling is a cheerleader at the University of Kentucky.

Jessica Mcbride327 days ago
Sophia Rosing mugshot.
Life

Ex-University of Kentucky Student Seen Saying N-Word 200 Times Pleads Guilty to Racist Attack

Sophia Rosing is facing one year in prison and 100 hours of community service.

Mark Elibert711 days ago
Nike Kobe 8 Collegiate PEs
Sneakers

Every Collegiate Nike Kobe 8 Protro PE We've Seen So Far

Exclusive colorways made for the schools in the 'Mamba Program.'

Victor Deng952 days ago
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing racist assault
Life

Student Arrested After Video Shows Her Assaulting Black Dorm Desk Clerk, Calling Her N-Word

University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been arrested after a video showed her drunkenly assaulting and using racial slurs against a Black student.

Joe Price1356 days ago
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The fall colors frame a University of Kentucky logo.
Sports

University of Kentucky Axes Entire Cheerleading Coaching Staff Following Hazing and Nudity Investigation

The University of Kentucky has fired its entire cheerleading coaching staff and its program advisor after an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Jose Martinez2258 days ago
Wildcats v. Vols
Sports

Kentucky Fan Apologizes After She Was Filmed Using Racial Slur Against Tennessee Fan

UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart said the woman in the video will face consequences.

Joshua Espinoza2334 days ago
john wall
Sports

John Wall Plans to Finish Up His College Degree While Rehabbing Injury

He's apparently pretty close to graduating.

Alex Galbraith2723 days ago
Scott Pruitt testifies
Life

Report Reveals Ties Between EPA Chief Scott Pruitt and Oil Tycoon

Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, has yet another scandal to add on the seemingly ever-growing list, which now includes some really good seats at a University of Kentucky basketball game and a billionaire coal baron.

Katherine Barner2974 days ago
Image via Instagram
Sports

Watch Anthony Davis Join the #DriveByDunkChallenge

NBA All-Star Anthony Davis is here for the latest viral "challenge" of randomly dunking on people's driveway basketball hoops.

Omar Burgess3290 days ago
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Tom Cruise in 'Mission Impossible.'
Life

Kentucky Students Attempt 'Mission Impossible'-Style Stunt to Steal Exam and Fail Miserably

Two University of Kentucky students attempted to pull off a 'Mission Impossible'-style stunt to steal an exam and ended up getting arrested for doing it.

Omar Burgess3368 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Coach Calipari's Son Gave Him Custom Nike Air Force 1s As a HOF Gift

Coach Calipari has a custom "HOF" pair of Nike Air Force 1s:

Marco Negrete3956 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Kentucky Fans Riot Following Final Four Loss

Kentucky fans start fires and riot after the team loses to Wisconsin in the National Semifinal.

Gavin Evans4130 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Kentucky Freshman Poorly Times Photobomb of Calipari

Kentucky freshman Karl-Anthony Towns photobombs Coach Calipari as he talks to ESPN about Towns' technical.

Gavin Evans4183 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

John Calipari Took a Shot at Dick Vitale During a Halftime Interview Last Night

John Calipari responds to Dick Vitale criticizing his Kentucky team.

Chris Yuscavage4211 days ago
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