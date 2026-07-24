If athletes didn't have to talk to the media, let's face it, they wouldn't. But these are a few moments we're so glad they did. We know why you're here.Dria Roland
Featured
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has begun urging TikTok to speak with educators in different states to “stop this reckless content.”Jordan Rose
Reginald Miles, 31, and Andre Reed, 29, were arrested following a fatal drive-by shooting after a Jim Jones concert in Waterbury, Connecticut.Brenton Blanchet
Happy Friday! Have a look at the most awesomest place you probably won't be staying at this weekend.Dimas Sanfiorenzo