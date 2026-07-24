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From Sean Strickland's win at UFC 328 to March Madness shockers, these are the biggest sports upsets of 2026. . . so far.Matt Burke
UConn, Villanova, and Duke lead a list of the biggest upsets in the history of the Final Four.Matt Burke
From Keaton Wagler to Braylon Mullins, the Final Four is stacked with future NBA stars.Ian Stonebrook
From legends like Dawn Staley, Andy Reid, and Geno Auriemma to the new names like Dan Hurley and Becky Hammon, here are the best coaches in sports right now.Zion Olojede