Washington Huskies

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Jake Locker
Sports

Former NFL QB Jake Locker Explains Why He Retired After 4 Seasons

Jake Locker explains why he decided to walk away from the game.

Aaron C. Mansfield3019 days ago
Washington Huskies' Luke Wattenberg Blocks Justin Hollins of the Oregon Ducks
Sneakers

Nike Refused to Pay UW More Than Oregon for Apparel Deal

Reports indicate that Nike refused to pay the UW Huskies more than the Oregon Duck's $88 million apparel deal.

Riley Jones3026 days ago
Washington Huskies
Sneakers

Washington Huskies Agree to $119 Million Deal With Adidas

The Washington Huskies have reportedly agreed to a $119 million apparel deal with Adidas, one of the largest in all of college sports.

Riley Jones3028 days ago

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