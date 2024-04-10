The Best Coaches in Sports Right Now, Ranked

Steph Chambers / Getty Images

Bill Belichick. Mike Krzyzewski. Gregg Popovich.

The era of these legendary coaches dominating their respective sports consistently is slowly coming to an end. With Coach K retired, Belichick without a home, and Pop in a rebuild situation, there is a new generation of leaders taking the throne as the best coaches in sports.

Just this past week, we've seen Dawn Staley capture her second title in three years in women's college basketball with Dan Hurley leading UConn to its second title is as many years on the men's side to become the first team to win back-to-back chips since 2007. Becky Hammon was one of three coaches on the list to go back-to-back in their sports joining Hurley and Andy Reid but she accomplished it in her first two seasons as a head coach.

There are still legendary coaches like Bill Self and Geno Auriemma who have had sustained success for over 20 years despite a new era of names are still being ushered in.

The Complex Sports team put together a ranking of the 15 best coaches in sports right now. While the list factors in their historic impact, it will be judged off recent success and impact in their sport.