Tyrann Mathieu

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Latest Stories

Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the New Orleans Saints looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
Sports

Tyrann Mathieu Says He Used Fake Penis and Drank Bleach to Pass LSU Drug Tests

The one-time Super Bowl champion tried all sorts of tactics to avoid failing his drug tests.

Joe Price177 days ago
New Orleans Saints Safety Tyrann Mathieu Announces NFL Retirement
Sports

New Orleans Saints Safety Tyrann Mathieu Announces NFL Retirement

Mathieu announced his retirement on the eve of the team returning to training camp.

Bernadette Giacomazzo367 days ago
Oikos Strength Showdown: A Mathieu Family Battle For MVP
Life

Watch Tyrann Mathieu and Family Face Off in the Oikos Strength Showdown

In this episode the family splits into teams of two for the face-off. The matchups are surprisingly even, with the teams neck and neck at first. See who wins!

Brandon Constantine1208 days ago
Oikos Strength Showdown: A Mathieu Family Battle For MVP
Sports

Watch Tyrann Mathieu and His Family Prepare for the Oikos Strength Showdown

Complex teamed up with Danone Oikos to pit the members of the Mathieu family against each other in a series of nine athletic challenges to crown the family MVP

Brandon Constantine1216 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Tyrann Mathieu
Sports

Tyrann Mathieu Says Chiefs Have 'One of The Most Toxic Fan Bases'

Tyrann Mathieu and Anthony Hitchens went after Kansas City Chiefs fans on Instagram, slamming the fanbase as the “one of the most toxic” in sports.

Brad Callas1729 days ago
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brady mathieu super bowl
Sports

Tyrann Mathieu on His Exchange With Tom Brady: ‘He Called Me Something I Won’t Repeat’ (UPDATE)

In a since deleted tweet, Tyrann Mathieu shared his side of the story regarding that much talked about exchange he had with Tom Brady during Super Bowl LV.

Abel Shifferaw1994 days ago
Patrick Mahomes
Sports

NFL Stars Send Powerful Video Message to the League in Support of Black Lives Matter

Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekiel Elliott, DeAndre Hopkins, and more call on the NFL to condemn racism and admit it was wrong for silencing players who protested.

Joshua Espinoza2242 days ago
Tyrann Mathieu
Sports

Tyrann Mathieu Details His Offseason, Life Without Sports, and More

We caught up with Super Bowl Champion Tyrann Mathieu to talk about how he's dealing with no sports and what this situation will have on the NFL.

Zach Frydenlund2307 days ago
melvin
Sports

Philip Rivers Implies Los Angeles Chargers Happy to Continue Without Melvin Gordon

Gordon's future with the Chargers remains up in the air.

Joe Price2556 days ago
Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks
Sports

Tyrann Mathieu Says Russell Wilson ‘Wants New York’ Amid Trade Rumors

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu adds fuel to Russell Wilson's contract rumors.

Xavier Hamilton2659 days ago
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Tyrann Mathieu Patrick Peterson St. Louis Rams 2015
Sports

Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson, Brothers From the Beginning: ‘It’s Deeper Than a Friendship'

From their days at LSU to the NFL, the stars of Arizona’s No Fly Zone have forged a special bond they both struggle to put into words.

Adam Caparell3604 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Tyrann Mathieu Calls D’Angelo Russell a “Corndog” on Twitter

Tyrann Mathieu responds to the D’Angelo Russell news.

Chris Yuscavage3769 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Tyrann Mathieu Will Not Take Your Slander About Martavis Bryant Burning him

Tyrann Mathieu is really not in the mood.

BJosephs3933 days ago
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