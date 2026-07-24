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Tyrann Mathieu Says He Used Fake Penis and Drank Bleach to Pass LSU Drug Tests
The one-time Super Bowl champion tried all sorts of tactics to avoid failing his drug tests.
New Orleans Saints Safety Tyrann Mathieu Announces NFL Retirement
Mathieu announced his retirement on the eve of the team returning to training camp.
Watch Tyrann Mathieu and Family Face Off in the Oikos Strength Showdown
In this episode the family splits into teams of two for the face-off. The matchups are surprisingly even, with the teams neck and neck at first. See who wins!
Watch Tyrann Mathieu and His Family Prepare for the Oikos Strength Showdown
Complex teamed up with Danone Oikos to pit the members of the Mathieu family against each other in a series of nine athletic challenges to crown the family MVP
Tyrann Mathieu Says Chiefs Have 'One of The Most Toxic Fan Bases'
Tyrann Mathieu and Anthony Hitchens went after Kansas City Chiefs fans on Instagram, slamming the fanbase as the “one of the most toxic” in sports.
Tyrann Mathieu on His Exchange With Tom Brady: ‘He Called Me Something I Won’t Repeat’ (UPDATE)
In a since deleted tweet, Tyrann Mathieu shared his side of the story regarding that much talked about exchange he had with Tom Brady during Super Bowl LV.
NFL Stars Send Powerful Video Message to the League in Support of Black Lives Matter
Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekiel Elliott, DeAndre Hopkins, and more call on the NFL to condemn racism and admit it was wrong for silencing players who protested.
Tyrann Mathieu Details His Offseason, Life Without Sports, and More
We caught up with Super Bowl Champion Tyrann Mathieu to talk about how he's dealing with no sports and what this situation will have on the NFL.
Philip Rivers Implies Los Angeles Chargers Happy to Continue Without Melvin Gordon
Gordon's future with the Chargers remains up in the air.
Tyrann Mathieu Says Russell Wilson ‘Wants New York’ Amid Trade Rumors
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu adds fuel to Russell Wilson's contract rumors.
Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson, Brothers From the Beginning: ‘It’s Deeper Than a Friendship'
From their days at LSU to the NFL, the stars of Arizona’s No Fly Zone have forged a special bond they both struggle to put into words.
Tyrann Mathieu Says He Got Death Threats For Talking About Accused Killer of Will Smith
Likely caused by a tweet he's since deleted.
Tyrann Mathieu Calls D’Angelo Russell a “Corndog” on Twitter
Tyrann Mathieu responds to the D’Angelo Russell news.
Tyrann Mathieu Admits He Started Smoking Weed Regularly When He Was 12: “That Was Like Popping a Can of Soda Open”
The Cardinals safety has really turned his life around.
Tyrann Mathieu Will Not Take Your Slander About Martavis Bryant Burning him
Tyrann Mathieu is really not in the mood.
Interview: Tyrann Mathieu Talks Rehab, Patrick Peterson, and Life as the Honey Badger
How is the Honey Badger doing these days?
Tyrann Mathieu's Knee Injury Is Even Worse Than the Cardinals Thought It Was Going to Be
Double ouch.
Tyrann Mathieu Steals Away An Easy Touchdown from the Rams' Jared Cook (GIF)
You forgot something, Cook.