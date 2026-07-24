Featured
The battle rap community is flocking to Twitter Spaces and making the most of the app. Now the scene’s biggest stars are teaming up in Midnight Madness battles.Andre Gee
From a 2013 Twitter beef to a TikTok summons, Sosa and Katy Perry's recent link-up was years in the making.Jordan Rose
Life
JasonTheWeen Calls Out Lying-Ass Clip Pages on X, and He's Right — The Platform Has a Real Problem
Nefarious clip pages are further complicating the present-day user experience on X.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
Twitch Streamers And Internet Creators Are Revitalizing "Hopecore" Again, But What Even Is It?
After popping up on TikTok in February 2024, broadcaster WhoisChelsea, along with a handful of internet creators, are bringing the popular wholesome trend of content back into the online zeitgeist.Taffeta Chime