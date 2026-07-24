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Cardi B with two-toned hair in a red, embellished outfit on stage, with vibrant lighting and dancers in the background.
Music

Cardi B Fires Back at Blogger Spreading Rumors That Man Knocked Her Tooth Out

During a heated livestream on Saturday, the ‘Am I the Drama?’ rapper responded to a number of claims allegedly made by a blogger.

Alex Ocho33 days ago
Cardi B in a sparkling red and black outfit with striking two-tone hair is on stage, surrounded by dancers holding red props.
Music

Cardi B Tells Fans to ‘Relax’ With Post-Tour Expectations: ‘Y’all Becoming a Little Bit Greedy’

The rapper says fans are expecting too much too soon after months of touring and insists she is still actively working on new music behind the scenes.

Alex Ocho62 days ago
(L-R) Cardi B and Ming Li.
Music

Cardi B on Nicki Minaj’s Sister Ming Li Attending Her Concert: 'She Needs Guidance'

The Bronx hitmaker said she’s "too grown" to be "beefing" with someone of Li’s age.

Complex Staff140 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 LadyLand Festival at Under the K Bridge Park on June 27, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Cardi B Says She Hates Men, Threatens To ‘Rob N***as Again’

The Grammy winning rapper went off on "deranged" haters in an X Spaces session.

Jaelani Turner-Williams199 days ago
(L) Nicki Minaj in a pink dress with orange hair. (R) Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir seated, wearing matching outfits.
Music

Nicki Minaj Accuses Gucci Mane’s Wife of Controlling Him, Claims She ‘Took Everything'

Tensions rose after Keyshia Ka'Oir spoke on managing Gucci Mane's life in a recent interview with 'The Breakfast Club.'

Alex Ocho275 days ago
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JT, Cardi B, and Hennessy Carolina are shown in a collage. JT wears a black outfit, Cardi B a strapless dress, and Hennessy a lace top.
Music

JT Drags ‘Begging-Ass B*tch’ Cardi B and ‘Ran Through’ Sister Hennessy in Explosive Livestream Rant

The 'City Cinderella' rapper accused Cardi B of faking the sales of her new album and said Bardi's sister Hennessy is "jobless."

Alex Ocho298 days ago
Split image of Cardi B and Nick Cannon.
Music

Cardi B Shuts Down Nick Cannon Comparisons: 'All My Kids Live in the Same House'

The rapper announced last week that she's expecting her fourth child, and first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

Jose Martinez306 days ago
Cardi B arrives at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.
Music

Cardi B Jokingly Begs Fans to Buy Box Sets: ‘I’m About to Get Evicted’

'Am I the Drama' will be released on September 19.

Jose Martinez332 days ago
(Left) Cardi B attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Center) Stefon Diggs #1 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 20, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Right) Rapper Offset attends Nouveau Bar & Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive With Offset at Gateway Center Arena on December 16, 2024 in College Park, Georgia.
Music

Cardi B Says She'd 'End Up' in Jail If She Stayed With Offset, Credits Stefon Diggs for 'Peace'

During a livestream, Cardi detailed the mental health struggles she endured throughout her marriage to Offset.

Alex Ocho417 days ago
Cardi B in a light blue outfit with a necklace, and Offset in a maroon hoodie with sunglasses and chains, posing separately.
Music

Cardi B Says She Wants Offset to ‘Die F*cking Slow’ After He Requests Spousal Support in Divorce

In a heated livestream, Cardi claims her estranged husband hasn't seen their kids since March.

Alex Ocho421 days ago
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(L) Cardi B in a glamorous gold and black dress. (R) Megan Thee Stallion poses with Pardison Fontaine in a white shirt.
Music

Cardi B Defends Friendship With Pardi Despite Megan Thee Stallion Split

"I am the child of the relationship and I stay out of y'all sh*t," Cardi said during a livestream on X Spaces.

Alex Ocho535 days ago
Cardi B in a sparkling outfit on the left, and Offset wearing a hoodie and sunglasses on the right.
Music

Cardi B Accuses Offset of Spite, Jealousy, and Theft

During a livestream, Cardi accused her estranged husband of neglecting their children, accusing of her being competitive in their relationship, and robbing her with his mother.

Alex Ocho557 days ago
Cardi B performing on stage in a sparkling jersey with the number 11, surrounded by purple lighting.
Music

Cardi B Fires Back at Fans Hating on Her Scrapped Song: 'I'm So Over Everybody'

The rapper explained why she shared a snippet of an unreleased song and announced plans to take time for herself.

Alex Ocho599 days ago
Rapper Papoose makes a peace sign while wearing an RJIC The Jeweler shirt. Joe Budden speaks into a microphone on stage in a plaid shirt and tan hat
Music

Lupe Fiasco Baffles Joe Budden With His VR Masturbation Hack

Joe needed to know more about "some of the most intelligent porn sh*t" he'd ever heard.

Brad Callas732 days ago
Cardi B poses on a staircase, wearing a voluminous floral-themed dress with yellow tights, white platform heels, and sunglasses
Music

Cardi B Says She Can’t Always Do ‘Glittery, Fun, Female’ Music: ‘I’m a Whole Hood N***a’

On X Spaces, Cardi B reminded the BardiGang that she still has to be fierce in her music.

Jaelani Turner-Williams744 days ago
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Joe Budden in a black suit jacket on the left, and Drake in a denim jacket with floral details and layered chains on the right
Music

Joe Budden Says Drake’s ‘Takedown’ Started With Him: ‘I Passed the Baton’

The rapper-turned-podcaster released two diss tracks at Drizzy in 2016.

Alex Ocho761 days ago
Music

Latto Pulls Up to the Bronx to Shoot Music Video Amid Ice Spice Beef (UPDATE)

The Bronx rapper took to Spaces on X to address her beef with Latto.

Jaelani Turner-Williams903 days ago
Music

Nicki Minaj Says Megan Thee Stallion 'Wanted a Rihanna Moment So Bad' With Gayle King Interview

Minaj continued to make accusations against Megan on her fifth day of attacking the "Hiss" rapper on X.

Jaelani Turner-Williams906 days ago

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