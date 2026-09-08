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IRL, ASMR, and Anime Avatars: A Crash Course in Twitch’s Endless Content Buffet
From Just Chatting to VTubing, Twitch has something for everyone. Whether you’re into high-energy gaming streams or chill ASMR sessions, here’s a breakdown of the top Twitch channels, categories, and streamers taking over the platform.
Who Is In FaZe Clan? Here's Every Member of The Popular Streamer Group
From Banks to Jasontheween to Plaqueboymax to YourRage, here is your introduction to the popular content creating organization.
Twitch Streamers And Internet Creators Are Revitalizing "Hopecore" Again, But What Even Is It?
After popping up on TikTok in February 2024, broadcaster WhoisChelsea, along with a handful of internet creators, are bringing the popular wholesome trend of content back into the online zeitgeist.