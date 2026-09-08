Taffeta Chime

Joined September 2024 | 3 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

An illustration of Twitch is being displayed in Suqian, Jiangsu Province, China, on December 6, 2023

IRL, ASMR, and Anime Avatars: A Crash Course in Twitch’s Endless Content Buffet

From Just Chatting to VTubing, Twitch has something for everyone. Whether you’re into high-energy gaming streams or chill ASMR sessions, here’s a breakdown of the top Twitch channels, categories, and streamers taking over the platform.

Taffeta Chime529 days ago
Various members of FaZe Clan celebrate streamer Jasontheween (middle) surpassing 100,000 Twitch subscribers during a September subathon.

Who Is In FaZe Clan? Here's Every Member of The Popular Streamer Group

From Banks to Jasontheween to Plaqueboymax to YourRage, here is your introduction to the popular content creating organization.

Taffeta Chime673 days ago
Twitch streamer WhoisChelsea strums what appears to be a ukulele during her September 30 livestream.

Twitch Streamers And Internet Creators Are Revitalizing "Hopecore" Again, But What Even Is It?

After popping up on TikTok in February 2024, broadcaster WhoisChelsea, along with a handful of internet creators, are bringing the popular wholesome trend of content back into the online zeitgeist.

Taffeta Chime716 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App