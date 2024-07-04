Streamer Sketch’s One Take Freestyle Rap Goes Viral, Gets Compared to Jack Harlow and Mac Miller

Could the next rap sensation be a sports streamer?

Twitch personality Sketch, whose real name is Kylie Cox, has made waves online thanks to his unique persona and catchphrases.

According to Mashable’s Tim Marcin, Sketch, who has amassed over a million followers on his Twitch channel and 2 million on TikTok, is usually seen wearing a Houston Texans jersey and streams Madden NFL.

The Texas-born streamer’s nerdy humor and catchphrases like “What’s up, brother?" "Special teams, special plays, special players,” and “Tuesday, Tuesday” have made him a sensation with fans online and professional athletes alike.