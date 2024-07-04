Streamer Sketch’s One Take Freestyle Rap Goes Viral, Gets Compared to Jack Harlow and Mac Miller

It turns out that the Texas-born Twitch streamer, known for his catchphrases like "What's up, brother," has bars.

Jul 04, 2024
Twitch streamer Sketch reacts after announcnig a pick during round four of the 2024 NFL draft, He is wearing glasses and a sports jersey is on stage, raising one finger, with vibrant lighting and audience in the background.
Nic Antaya / Getty Images
Could the next rap sensation be a sports streamer?

Twitch personality Sketch, whose real name is Kylie Cox, has made waves online thanks to his unique persona and catchphrases. 

According to Mashable’s Tim Marcin, Sketch, who has amassed over a million followers on his Twitch channel and 2 million on TikTok, is usually seen wearing a Houston Texans jersey and streams Madden NFL

The Texas-born streamer’s nerdy humor and catchphrases like “What’s up, brother?" "Special teams, special plays, special players,” and “Tuesday, Tuesday” have made him a sensation with fans online and professional athletes alike.

During a stream last week with artist plaqueboymax, 21, Sketch put his freestyle rapping skills to the test and it turns out his bars and cadence are pretty cold.

A clip of Sketch’s freestyle from said steam has already amassed 7.5 million views on TikTok, inspired stunned reactions in the comments section, and even garnered comparisons to Jack Harlow and the late Mac Miller. Here are some of the best reactions to Sketch’s freestyle.

Screenshot of a TikTok comment by user Oblivious saying, &quot;That ain&#x27;t sketch that&#x27;s a Painting,&quot; with 89.9K likes and options to respond or see time posted
That&#x27;sJustKD comments, &quot;WHY IS SKETCH ACTUALLY TUFF&quot; with emojis of a crying face and fire. The comment received 82.4K likes and was posted 1 week ago
A comment from Emilio Cadena reads, &quot;No way Mac Miller got reincarnated in ma boy sketch,&quot; with 27.2K likes and a reply option
Comment by rsvng: &quot;I make plays, I make that paper like I&#x27;m in NBA, no young boy,&quot; with fire and crying emojis. 1 week ago, 16.6K likes
Comment by CrownVicGuy: &quot;I swear if sketch pursue music he&#x27;d be huge he already got the fanbase.&quot; 7805 likes
bigapegaming comments: &quot;Bro eyes was wide, soon as he stopped rapping he got back into character squinting lol sketch a legend no cap.&quot; The comment has 20.9K likes
Comment from JMurda reads, &quot;That boy from Houston of he can freestyle.&quot; 13.3K likes, 1 week ago
ervint comments, &quot;sketch harlow got it&quot; followed by a crying emoji, with 2408 likes on the comment
A comment on a post reads: &quot;Oh I like that. We got Sketch starting his rap career before GTA 6.&quot; The comment has 338 likes and was posted 5 days ago
Harrison Pitman comments: &quot;&#x27;I got 2 cups and four ounces I got 2 houses&#x27; is a fire line.&quot; The comment has 2523 likes and one reply
Screenshot of a social media comment by d stutz saying, &quot;How does bro come up with this hard of a song on the spot ?&quot;. The comment has 1676 likes
Comment by RoseyTheKid reads, &quot;Like Mac miller vibes,&quot; posted 1 week ago with 1007 likes and a heart icon
jhamasplug comments, &quot;this is actually insane bro i thought it had to be AI&quot; with 1005 likes and a crying emoji
A social media post by Cameron Atkins saying, &quot;Driveway line is crazy work.&quot; The post has 6986 likes and 1 week ago timestamp
