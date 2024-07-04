Streamer Sketch’s One Take Freestyle Rap Goes Viral, Gets Compared to Jack Harlow and Mac Miller

Could the next rap sensation be a sports streamer?
Twitch personality Sketch, whose real name is Kylie Cox, has made waves online thanks to his unique persona and catchphrases.
According to Mashable’s Tim Marcin, Sketch, who has amassed over a million followers on his Twitch channel and 2 million on TikTok, is usually seen wearing a Houston Texans jersey and streams Madden NFL.
The Texas-born streamer’s nerdy humor and catchphrases like “What’s up, brother?" "Special teams, special plays, special players,” and “Tuesday, Tuesday” have made him a sensation with fans online and professional athletes alike.
During a stream last week with artist plaqueboymax, 21, Sketch put his freestyle rapping skills to the test and it turns out his bars and cadence are pretty cold.
A clip of Sketch’s freestyle from said steam has already amassed 7.5 million views on TikTok, inspired stunned reactions in the comments section, and even garnered comparisons to Jack Harlow and the late Mac Miller. Here are some of the best reactions to Sketch’s freestyle.