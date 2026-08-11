TWICE's Jeongyeon Announces Exit From JYP Entertainment, Will Remain Member of K-pop Girl Group

The 29-year-old described leaving the company as “daunting at first” but credited TWICE fans, known as ONCE, for having “always believed” in her. She also shared her gratitude to JYP Entertainment for helping her “grow into the person I am today.”

“After giving a lot of thought to how to express my feelings, I am sharing this letter with you all. JYP has been my second home since my teenage years; a place where I’ve spent so much time and created so many cherished memories. I am now preparing to start a new chapter in a new place,” she wrote in Korean, per a translation from Soompi .

She also assured fans that she would remain a member of TWICE despite leaving the company.

“The one thing I truly want to tell ONCE is that even though I am moving on to a new chapter to take on new challenges, TWICE, the center of my life, will remain unchanged, just as it is now,” she explained. “Standing before ONCE as a member of TWICE will always be my very first priority.”

She concluded, “I will prepare step by step with all my heart—both for my journey as TWICE’s Jeongyeon, whom you have loved so much, and for the new challenges ahead as Yu Jeongyeon. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me and always staying by my side. Since we still have so much time ahead of us to create new memories, I will work hard to fill those moments even more beautifully with ONCE. Thank you always.”

On the same day as the announcement, VARO Entertainment shared that they signed an exclusive contract with Jeongyeon.

Jeongyeon made her debut in TWICE in October 2015 after successfully competing for a spot in the nine-member group through the reality show, SIxteen.

TWICE went on to achieve global success thanks to hits like “TT,” “Fancy,” “Feel Special,” “What Is Love?” and more. Jeongyeon, along with fellow TWICE members Jihyo and Chaeyoung, recorded a rendition of “Takedown” for the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack.