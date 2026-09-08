Ryan Gaur

Joined October 2024 | 5 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Tyler, the Creator wearing a "GOLF" shirt and overalls, waving on stage with a colorful backdrop.

How ‘Cherry Bomb’ Killed One Tyler, the Creator and Birthed Another

'Cherry Bomb' was released in 2015 to a mostly divisive response. The album ended up being a true crossroads moment for Tyler, the Creator.

Ryan Gaur523 days ago
Pharrell Williams (left) and Morgan Neville (right) sit in film director chairs, talking to each other in the LEGO biopic movie Piece by Piece.

'Piece By Piece' Underscores Animation's Long Path Toward Diversity

In a space where diversity is sparse, Pharrell Williams’ LEGO biopic stands simultaneously as a beacon of hope and a mark of the industry’s issues. We interviewed animation diversity experts to get to the root of the industry’s race problem.

Ryan Gaur675 days ago
Pharrell Williams sits inside a recording booth in a fur coat and fedora.

15 Best Documentaries About Hip-Hop And Rappers, Ranked

There are plenty of documentaries chronicling rap's innovators over the years. Here are 15 docs you should watch.

Ryan Gaur704 days ago
LEGO Pharrell Williams stares at the camera as colors refract from his eyes and face.

Pharrell Explains How 'Piece By Piece' Helps Visualize His Synesthesia

Complex caught up with Pharrell and filmmaker Morgan Neville to talk about how the multi-hyphenate creative's LEGO movie depicts a perceptual sensory phenomenon that changes sounds to colors in his 'mind's eye.'

Ryan Gaur706 days ago
N.W.A. walk through some sort of room in Straight Outta Compton.

7 Biopic Movies About Rappers, Ranked Worst To Best

As Pharrell's 'Piece By Piece' movie makes its theatrical debut on October 11, Complex decided to rank some of the most high-profile movies about the lives of rappers.

Ryan Gaur708 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App