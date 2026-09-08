Ryan Gaur
Latest Stories
How ‘Cherry Bomb’ Killed One Tyler, the Creator and Birthed Another
'Cherry Bomb' was released in 2015 to a mostly divisive response. The album ended up being a true crossroads moment for Tyler, the Creator.
'Piece By Piece' Underscores Animation's Long Path Toward Diversity
In a space where diversity is sparse, Pharrell Williams’ LEGO biopic stands simultaneously as a beacon of hope and a mark of the industry’s issues. We interviewed animation diversity experts to get to the root of the industry’s race problem.
15 Best Documentaries About Hip-Hop And Rappers, Ranked
There are plenty of documentaries chronicling rap's innovators over the years. Here are 15 docs you should watch.
Pharrell Explains How 'Piece By Piece' Helps Visualize His Synesthesia
Complex caught up with Pharrell and filmmaker Morgan Neville to talk about how the multi-hyphenate creative's LEGO movie depicts a perceptual sensory phenomenon that changes sounds to colors in his 'mind's eye.'
7 Biopic Movies About Rappers, Ranked Worst To Best
As Pharrell's 'Piece By Piece' movie makes its theatrical debut on October 11, Complex decided to rank some of the most high-profile movies about the lives of rappers.