Here’s Troy Aikman’s Response When Asked About Being Called ‘White Jay-Z’

Troy Aikman has finally addressed all the chatter that he looks like a white version of Jay-Z.

On the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, the sports journalist explained how he got to ask the NFL Hall of Famer if he's aware that people think he's Jay-Z's twin during a broadcast of ESPN's Pardon the Interruption.

Back in 2017, NFL fans took a screenshot of Aikman reporting during a game and put it side-by-side with a picture of Jay, and the results were pretty wild. Since then, social media has continued running with the joke that Aikman and Hov look alike, and the three-time Super Bowl champion confirmed with Torres that he knows all about the commotion surrounding the similar facial features he and the rapper share.

"Yes. I am aware of that," Aikman said in the recording. "White Jay-Z, there was a meme, it still pops on my feed from time to time. It was some game, yeah—I don't know what...I think this was before everything kinda went AI, but [now] you don't know what's real and what's not, so I don't know if that was actually an unedited picture of me, but, pretty scary."