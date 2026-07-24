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Data is transforming the way the music industry operates. Complex spoke with the analysts on the frontlines, who explained how it all works.Shawn Setaro
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Music
Tove Lo Talks Working With Legendary Producer/Songwriter Max Martin and Keeping Her Music Honest
We talked to Tove Lo about what she's learned from Max Martin and if she thinks she's too honest in her music.Complex
"Trap Queen," "Cha Cha," and others are still going strong.Max Goldberg