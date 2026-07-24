Tove Lo

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Major Lazer
Music

Listen to Major Lazer and Tove Lo’s New Song "Blow that Smoke"

Linking up with Tove Lo, Zane Lowe premiered the project's latest single, "Blow That Smoke."

Joe Price2838 days ago
Charli XCX
Music

Stream Charli XCX’s ‘Pop 2’ f/ Cupcakke, Tove Lo, and Carly Rae Jepsen

Here's Charli XCX's second mixtape of 2017.

NoraGrayceOrosz3144 days ago
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Music

Tove Lo and Wiz Khalifa Show Off Their "Influence"

Tove Lo and Wiz Khalifa link up on "Influence."

Chris Mench3607 days ago
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Music

Flume Links With Tove Lo on Blissful New Track "Say It"

The song is the second single off the producer's sophomore album, 'Skin,' dropping May 27.

jessielmorris3748 days ago
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Music

Tove Lo Joins Demi Lovato for An Epic Performance of "Cool for the Summer"

The audience in Tampa were in for a treat.

Eric Diep3870 days ago
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Music

Tove Lo Has A Rough Night In Her New Video For "Moments"

Tove Lo shares a wild video for her 'Queen of the Clouds' single "Moments."

Jay Balfour3930 days ago
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Music

Here's Hailee Steinfeld's New Video for "Love Myself"

The singer's new single is the ode to masturbation you never knew you needed.

jessielmorris3998 days ago
Music

Find Out What Wiz Khalifa, Usher, Robin Thicke and More Are Shazaming

"The biggest the stars in the world are also the biggest fans."

jessielmorris4043 days ago
Music

Watch Tove Lo's New "Timebomb" Video

Tove Lo drops a "Timebomb" on us with her new video ahead of a just announced North American tour.

jessielmorris4051 days ago
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Listen to Phoebe Ryan's "Homie" Off Her Debut 'Mine' EP

On the heels of her break-up anthem with dark star Jaymes Young, Phoebe Ryan returns to cap off her debut Mine EP with it's penultimate track "Homie."

jessielmorris4063 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to Travie McCoy's Freestyle Over Tove Lo's 'Habits

An impressive remix that McCoy says he connected to "instantly."

Lauren Nostro4196 days ago
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Music

Alesso ft. Tove Lo - "Heroes (We Could Be) (Amtrac Remix)"

Def Jam's surge into EDM has already begun in earnest, but with remixes like Amtrac's recent flip of Swedish progressive house producer Alesso's "Hero

marcuskdowling4284 days ago
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Music

Keys N Krates - "All The Time"

Maestro crate-diggers Keys N Krates have set their sights on Tove Lo's breaking-up-and-getting-high anthem "Habits" for their latest flip, "All The Ti

joshm4572 days ago
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