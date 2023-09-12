Top Fans Come Together to Celebrate the End of Netflix’s ‘Top Boy’

After three seasons, Netflix’s Top Boy , a crime drama chronicling the lives of drug dealers in London, is coming to a close. To mark the occasion, on Thursday, Sept. 7, the streaming platform, alongside the SpringHill Company and Complex, hosted a dinner at Cathédrale, a French-Mediterranean eatery near Manhattan’s Union Square.

The ambience, however, skewed British, with drill artists like Central Cee serving as the soundtrack for the evening. Among those in attendance were SpringHill executives Krystyn Price Harrell and Jamal Henderson, stylists Aleali May and June Ambrose, BMX legend Nigel Sylvester, media personalities Speedy Morman and Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins, and Def Jam Recordings CEO Tunji Balogun.