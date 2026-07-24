Tobie-Hatfield

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Nike Air Presto GPX
Sneakers

What You Didn't Know About the Nike Air Presto

Nike was so serious about the Air Presto that it originally considered buying out another company to make it happen. Here's the real story of the shoes.

Zac Dubasik2107 days ago
Zion Williamson Sneaker Blow Out
Sneakers

Nike Designer Describes Sneaker 'Autopsy' Used for Zion Williamson

Nike designer Tobie Hatfield discusses the brand's protocol when it comes to footwear incidents like Zion Williamson's infamous sneaker blowout.

Mike DeStefano2684 days ago
Nike Ease Challenge
Sneakers

What Nike Is Doing to Make Sure Everyone Can Wear Its Sneakers

Nike announces Brett Drake, who designed a magnetic shoe, as the winner of its Ease Challenge competition.

Brendan Dunne3378 days ago
Tobie Hatfield
Sneakers

Watch Nike Designer Tobie Hatfield Speak at the White House

Joined by his Flyease partner Matthew Walzer.

Zac Dubasik3600 days ago
Sneakers

Exclusive: Tobie Hatfield Explains What It Was Like to Design the Nike Air Presto

Find out what the famed Nike designer had to say about making one of the brand's most influential sneakers.

Matt Welty3755 days ago
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Sneakers

Tinker Hatfield Knew Nike Was Going to Be Big Even Before Michael Jordan Was Signed

Nike designer Tinker Hatfield and his brother Tobie predicted the company's success long before high-profile endorsements like Michael Jordan.

Riley Jones3994 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Kicks of the Day: Nike Air Presto "Unholy Cumulus"

One of the O.G. colorways of the Nike Air Presto is still available.

Matt Welty4004 days ago

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