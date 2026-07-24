Complex Canada was out in LA when we grabbed burgers with the Canadian rapper to talk about leaving Canada, working with jazz legends, and the confidence to call your album “the best rap album in the world.”Alex Narvaez
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To celebrate Black History Month, we’ve asked some of our favourite Black Canadian artists to share the Black Canadian musicians who have inspired them.Natalie Harmsen
From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.Natalie Harmsen
Summer is officially over, but these new tracks from the likes of The Weeknd, Majid Jordan, and Tommy Genesis have helped to soften the blow.Sumiko Wilson