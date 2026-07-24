Tobi Adeboyega

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Pastor Tobi
Life

SPAC Nation Church Closes Down In Wake Of Fraud Allegations

The controversial, UK-based church SPAC Nation—also known as Salvation Proclaimer Ministries Limited—has been shut down after a series of allegations of fraud w

James Keith1498 days ago

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