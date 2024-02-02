Wendy Williams Breaks Down in New Doc Trailer, Says If Going Broke ‘Happens to Me, It Could Happen to You’

“I have no money,” Williams says in the clip. “I’m gonna tell you something: if it happens to me, it could happen to you.”

“As her family, we were all sitting on the sidelines watching and she was crying out for help,” says Williams’ sister Wanda in a voiceover before Williams is seen crying while grasping a pillow.

In a different scene, another person close to Williams discovers a bottle of vodka among her belongings and asks, “Did you drink this whole thing today?”

Williams immediately becomes defensive and warns him to “keep the bottle there” as she lies in bed.

Further into the trailer, the talk show host’s physical ailments appear to take a turn for the worse as she begs to sit, and in another moment needs to be transported in a wheelchair.

One person warns Williams of “random people” who are “getting money” from her by whatever means necessary.

“I feel like the [guardianship] has not done a good job at protecting my mom,” her son Kevin Hunter, Jr. is heard saying in a voiceover. “Right now she’s weak and vulnerable, and she needs to be around people who aren’t gonna take advantage of that.”

“I think that the guardianship system is broken. We are her family, and you tell me that I’m not capable of taking care of my sister,” says Wanda as she chokes back tears. “What would you do? What should I do?”

Williams previously worked with Lifetime on her 2021 biopic Wendy Williams: The Movie, which chronicled her rise in the media industry from controversial shock jock to syndicated talk show host.

The two-part Where is Wendy Williams? documentary will premiere on Lifetime on Feb. 24 and 25 at 8 p.m. ET.