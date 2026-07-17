New Video Shows Milania Giudice Laughing in Cop Car After Domestic Violence Arrest

In the newly released video, Milania could be seen sitting in a police car with her hands handcuffed behind her back following her arrest. She appeared relaxed, at times even smiling and laughing.

Milania is the 20-year-old daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. She was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred on May 14. According to law enforcement, Milania was “throwing food and candles” around and that she struck a victim in the head with her fist. The victim, who has been identified only as L.R., reportedly had redness on their forehead after the alleged attack.

Newly released police dashcam footage is shedding more light on the events surrounding Milania Giudice’s recent domestic violence arrest, providing a first look at the reality television personality in the moments after she was taken into police custody.

Milania has been charged with one count of simple assault and has pled not guilty. If she is convicted, she could face as many as six months behind bars and a fine of over $500.

In a TikTok video that she shared on June 29, Milania addressed her arrest for the first time and claimed that a mugshot photo of her that had been circulating online was fake. She also joked about people believing that the image was authentic.

“I ate down in my mugshot. I looked fire. I mean, nothing to be proud of, but I made sure of that,” she said.

However, she seemed to take a somewhat more serious tone when talking about having been struggling in life at the time of her arrest.

“It is what it is. S–t happens in life. It is what it is. You gotta learn from it and just become a better person and talk about it,” she said, noting that she was “not in a good area in [her] life” at the time of the incident.