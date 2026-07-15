'RHOA' Star Kelli Potter Faces Possible Bank Account Seizure Over Massive Debt

Kelli Potter, formerly known as Kelli Ferrell, is facing a new legal challenge as creditors move to collect on a six-figure judgment against the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her restaurant business, Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, a judge entered a default judgment in favor of ARF Financial after neither Potter nor Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles LLC filed a response to the lawsuit. The judgment includes $217,370.21 in principal damages, $4,723.70 in attorney's fees, court costs, and post-judgment interest. The creditor has now issued subpoenas to multiple banks in an effort to determine whether Potter has accounts that can be seized to satisfy the debt.

A representative for Potter says the dispute stems from a business loan taken out during her marriage to ex-husband Mark Ferrell. "This matter stems from a business loan that [Kelli] and her ex-husband, Mr. Ferrell, obtained over five years ago, while married," the representative told TMZ.

The spokesperson added that Potter argued during the couple's divorce proceedings that Ferrell should be responsible for the debt, though he disputed that claim. "We are confident that this legal matter will be rightfully resolved, but as of now, [Kelli] hasn't been officially served," the representative added. The financial dispute arrives during a period of expansion for Potter's restaurant brand. Earlier this year, she opened a second Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles location in Sandy Springs, Georgia, a milestone that has also been featured as part of her Season 16 storyline on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Potter stressed that her focus extends well beyond reality television. "I'm super happy to open my second location," Potter said. "Although I'm on reality television, I actually have a brick-and-mortar business that I pour into daily. Seeing its expansion is the best thing ever." She said the new location was designed with "more space, more menu options and more events" in mind, while also positioning the restaurant for larger corporate partnerships. Potter revealed Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles had already completed an activation with Disney and was pursuing additional collaborations with major brands. She also acknowledged that the restaurant's launch became part of her Bravo storyline, adding, "On Season 16, they assumed that I wouldn't be open by Summertime. But we made it happen—this summer."

The debt collection effort also comes against the backdrop of Potter's long-running legal disputes with her ex-husband. TMZ previously reported the former couple has spent years battling over child support, with the business loan now emerging as another point of contention tied to their divorce.