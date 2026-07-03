Real Housewives Of New Jersey

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'RHONJ' Scion Milania Giudice Arrested for Domestic Assault
Pop Culture

'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Milania Arrested in Domestic Violence Case

As Bravo cameras get ready to roll again, Teresa Giudice’s once-beloved 'RHONJ' kid faces a simple assault charge in a domestic violence case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo34 days ago
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 21095 -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice
Pop Culture

Joe Giudice Reveals Teresa’s Shocking 'RHONJ' Season 1 Salary

In a candid reveal, Joe shares how Teresa’s early 'RHONJ' salary impacted their finances.

Sienna Dubois 331 days ago
Pop Culture

Teresa Giudice Has a Perfect New Year’s Resolution

"Real Housewife" Teresa Giudice, who will head to prison in less than a week, made quite the New Year's resolution.

Doug Sibor4216 days ago
Pop Culture

'Real Houswives' Teresa Giuduce Raided by Federal Agents, Feds Make Off With Kids' Christmas Gifts (Update)

Teresa Giuduce Raided by Federal Agents, Feds Make Off With Kids' Christmas Gifts

Hanuman Welch4228 days ago
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Pop Culture

Update: Teresa and Joe Giudice from "Real Housewives of New Jersey" Are Going to Jail

After pleading guilty to a ton of fraud charges, Joe Giudice was sentenced to 41 months in jail today.

Andrew Gruttadaro4305 days ago

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